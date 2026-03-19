Ice-T, Coco & Chanel in the Bahamas: Family Vacation & Matching Mom-Daughter Fashion (2026)

Ice-T and Coco Austin recently took their daughter, Chanel, on a tropical getaway to the Bahamas. The family vacation was filled with fun moments, including a cute picture of Chanel trying a hot Cheeto burger, as shared by Coco on Instagram. But this trip holds even more significance, as it comes after Chanel expressed her deep love and appreciation for her mom in an emotional Instagram post. In the video, the young girl read aloud a heartfelt message she had written, highlighting the precious moments she shares with her mother and the love that transcends time. This heartwarming tribute sparked a conversation about the importance of family bonds and the unique traditions that mothers and daughters create together. As the family continues to strengthen their bond, they plan to keep the tradition of matching outfits alive, a ritual they've cherished since Chanel was just 6 months old. This trip to the Bahamas is a testament to the power of family love and the joy of shared experiences.