Ice Storms Cancel School and College Classes in Metro Atlanta (2026)

Georgia schools brace for impact as ice storms threaten the state, forcing a shift to remote learning and canceling classes. But it's not just about the weather.

In a rare move, multiple school districts in metro Atlanta have decided to cancel classes on Monday, prioritizing student safety and anticipating potential hazards. The decision comes as meteorologists warn of treacherous ice storms, which could lead to hazardous travel conditions and widespread power outages. And this is where it gets interesting: the impact extends beyond traditional classrooms.

The affected districts:
- Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Griffin-Spalding, Henry, and Marietta City Schools will be closed entirely.
- Atlanta Public Schools, City Schools of Decatur, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Rockdale Counties will transition to remote learning.
- Northeastern Appalachian foothills counties like Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, and several others will either close or conduct at-home learning.

Remote learning varies across districts. Rockdale County students will engage in live virtual lessons, while Fulton County opts for asynchronous learning. Fayette County encourages students to read and complete assignments.

The ice storms are expected to cause significant disruptions, with meteorologists predicting icy conditions and strong winds. This could result in power outages and dangerous roads, especially with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s.

And here's the part that affects the entire community: Most metro Atlanta districts have also canceled extracurricular activities and events scheduled for the weekend, ensuring student safety beyond the school day.

Colleges and universities are also taking action: Chattahoochee Technical College, Kennesaw State University, Georgia Gwinnett College, Georgia State University, the University of North Georgia, and the University of Georgia will be closed on Monday.

As the state prepares for the icy blast, the education community is coming together to ensure student well-being. But the question remains: how will these closures and remote learning days impact students' overall learning experience? Share your thoughts in the comments below, especially if you're a student or parent navigating these unexpected changes.

