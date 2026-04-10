Ice Skating Scandal: Cizeron vs Papadakis | 2026 Winter Olympics Drama (2026)

A Shocking Allegation: Ice Dancing Champion Guillaume Cizeron Speaks Out

The ice dancing world is abuzz with controversy as Guillaume Cizeron, a legendary figure in the sport, has made a bold accusation against his former partner, Gabriella Papadakis.

Cizeron, a gold medalist at the 2022 Winter Olympics, has claimed that Papadakis is engaged in a "smear campaign" against him, spreading false information in her upcoming book. He alleges that the book contains "defamatory statements" and misrepresents their relationship.

But here's where it gets controversial: In excerpts published by French media, Papadakis paints a different picture. She describes a relationship with Cizeron that was "unbalanced," where she felt "under his grip." She accuses him of being "controlling" and "demanding." These claims are a stark contrast to the successful and harmonious partnership the world had witnessed.

The pair's journey began as children, and together, they achieved remarkable success, winning multiple World Championship titles and Olympic medals. Their partnership was one of the most celebrated in figure skating history.

"I am shocked and disagree with the labels being attributed to me," Cizeron, 31, stated. "The book contains false information, and I find this very serious."

Cizeron has taken legal action, instructing his lawyers to demand an immediate stop to Papadakis' claims. He emphasizes his deep respect for Papadakis over the years, despite their eventual parting of ways.

"Our relationship was built on collaboration and mutual support," he said. "It's sad to see it end like this."

In 2022, Cizeron and Papadakis, then 30, announced a break from the sport, eventually leading to the end of their partnership in 2024. Cizeron has since moved on with a new partner, Laurence Fournier Beaudry, and is currently competing at the European Championships in Sheffield.

Meanwhile, Papadakis has retired from competitive skating and now works as a broadcaster at figure skating events.

This story has sparked a debate among fans and experts. Is this a case of a bitter breakup, or are there deeper issues at play? What do you think? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!