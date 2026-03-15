ICE Detains 5-Year-Old and Father: A Shocking Incident in Minnesota (2026)

In a shocking turn of events, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have detained a five-year-old boy along with his father in Minnesota, raising significant concerns among local school authorities and the family’s legal representatives.

The young child, Liam Ramos, was reportedly outside his home when agents approached his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, as he stood in his driveway. This incident unfolded on a Tuesday, and details have been shared by both Minnesota educational officials and the family's attorney.

According to a statement released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the agency clarified that they did not specifically target the child during their operation. They emphasized that their focus was on Conejo Arias, who is described as an “illegal alien” and accused of abandoning his son at the moment he was confronted. However, the nature of the operation has sparked outrage and confusion. Columbia Heights Public Schools Superintendent Zena Stenvik raised poignant questions regarding the situation: "Why detain a 5-year-old? You can't tell me that this child is going to be classified as a violent criminal.”

Images shared with the BBC by the school district depict Liam wearing a cute bunny hat while standing outside, presumably waiting as an officer holds onto his backpack. The Columbia Heights Public Schools confirmed these images were taken by community members who were present at the scene.

Family lawyer Marc Prokosch informed the media that both Liam and his father are likely being held in a detention center located in Texas. It is important to note that the father reportedly has an active asylum application, and there is no existing deportation order against him. Stenvik mentioned that Liam had just returned home from preschool when the incident occurred. School officials were nearby at the time, providing support as needed.

This recent operation is not an isolated incident; Stenvik revealed that ICE had previously detained four students from her district, including a ten-year-old and two seventeen-year-olds. The DHS has yet to respond to inquiries from the BBC regarding this specific case.

In its social media post, the DHS characterized this arrest as part of a "targeted operation" and claimed that one ICE officer remained with the child for safety while others apprehended Conejo Arias. The agency also noted that parents can choose whether to be removed with their children or designate a safe individual for their child to stay with. This approach aligns with procedures established in earlier administrations regarding immigration enforcement.

However, Stenvik reported that when another adult from the household offered to take Liam inside, their request was denied without explanation. In an unexpected twist, it was alleged that an ICE agent instructed the child to knock on the door to check if anyone else was present in the home.

Mary Granlund, Chair of the Columbia Heights Public Schools Board of Education, expressed deep concern in a public statement: "Our children should not be afraid to come to school or wait at the bus stop. Their families should not live in fear when dropping off or picking up their kids from school."

The DHS maintains that its operations are focused on apprehending the most dangerous individuals among "criminal illegal aliens" to enhance community safety in Minnesota. In a broader context, Gregory Bovino from U.S. Border Patrol addressed the media, asserting that these operations are lawful and meticulously directed at individuals who pose a serious risk to their communities.

Dubbed Operation Metro Surge, this initiative has ignited protests across Minneapolis, St. Paul, and surrounding areas. The outcry intensified following a tragic incident on January 7, when a federal officer fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis, leading to national outrage and condemnation from various officials. The officer involved claimed that Good used her vehicle as a weapon, which was framed as self-defense.

In response to the ongoing protests against ICE activities, Vice President JD Vance plans to visit Minnesota, aiming to alleviate tensions. He stated, "The best way to reduce errors in our immigration enforcement is to foster cooperation with local jurisdictions." How do you feel about the balance between immigration enforcement and the safety and well-being of children caught in such situations? Share your thoughts and let’s discuss!