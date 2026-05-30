ICE Boycott: Major Companies Targeted and Why - Resist and Unsubscribe Explained (2026)

A month-long boycott has been launched against several major companies for their support of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The protest, initiated by Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at NYU, aims to pressure these companies into reconsidering their involvement with ICE. The campaign, named 'Resist and Unsubscribe', targets companies that provide data, infrastructure, or logistical support to ICE, as outlined on its website. The boycott highlights the economic leverage these companies hold over the Trump administration, as Galloway suggests, "The Trump administration doesn't respond to outrage. It responds to economic signals."

The boycott's "Ground Zero" list includes subscription-driven consumer tech giants like Amazon, Apple, and Google, which have been accused of providing cloud services, software, and other support to ICE. Other companies under scrutiny are AT&T, Comcast, and Charter Communications, which have provided IT and tech support, cable, and internet services to ICE. Dell, FedEx, and UPS are also mentioned for their involvement in providing software, shipping services, and package deliveries to ICE.

The boycott also calls out companies like Meta and Uber for their potential collaboration with ICE. Meta has been accused of blocking users from sharing information about ICE agents, while Uber has faced criticism for its silence on ICE's targeting of delivery drivers. Marriott is also in the spotlight for allowing ICE to hold people being deported at its hotels, despite a previous pledge to avoid such cooperation.

This boycott highlights the complex relationship between tech companies and immigration enforcement agencies, raising questions about the ethical implications of providing support to ICE. As the protest continues, it invites public discussion and scrutiny, encouraging companies to reevaluate their involvement with ICE and consider the potential consequences of their actions.