ICE Agents Under Fire: Lying Under Oath in Migrant Shooting Case? (2026)

A shocking revelation has emerged, casting doubt on the official narrative of a recent incident involving federal officers and migrants. Could this be a case of justice gone awry?

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), two of their agents might have lied under oath about a shooting that occurred in Minneapolis just a few weeks ago. This incident, which took place on January 14th, has sparked a heated debate and raised questions about the integrity of the officers involved.

Here's the official story: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initially reported that a federal officer shot a Venezuelan migrant in the leg after being attacked by three individuals with a shovel and broom handle. The incident allegedly occurred following a car chase involving an undocumented migrant. The DHS statement described a chaotic scene, with multiple attackers and the officer fearing for his life, ultimately leading to the defensive shooting.

See Also Tumbler Ridge Mass Shooting: Live Updates and Community Support

But here's where it gets controversial. ICE acting director Todd Lyons has stated that video evidence contradicts the sworn testimony of the two officers, suggesting they may have lied. This revelation has led to the officers being placed on administrative leave and facing potential termination and criminal charges. The officers' names have not been released to the public.

And this is the part most people miss: The narrative took a twist when the charges against two men, Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna and Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, were dropped. Originally, they were accused of assaulting the officers, but the judge granted a request to dismiss the charges. The DHS had initially claimed that Aljorna fled the scene, but later revised their statement, saying it was Sosa-Celis who fled. This correction, along with the reduced number of alleged attackers, raises concerns about the accuracy of the initial reports.

Adding to the intrigue, a third Venezuelan man, Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez Ledezma, was arrested after the incident but later released by a federal judge. The circumstances of his arrest and release are not entirely clear, leaving room for speculation.

The incident has sparked intense discussions online, with some questioning the use of force by the officers and others defending their actions. Is this a case of excessive force or a justified response to a dangerous situation? The investigation is ongoing, and the public eagerly awaits the truth behind this complex and potentially controversial event.