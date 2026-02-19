ICE Agent Shoots Minneapolis Man in the Leg (2026)

A shocking incident has unfolded in Minneapolis, where an ICE officer's actions have once again sparked controversy and anger. The city is in turmoil as an ICE agent's bullet finds its mark, this time striking a man in the leg.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released a statement, shedding light on the events that led to this confrontation. According to their account, federal officers initiated a car chase due to the individual's illegal presence in the US from Venezuela. The pursuit ended with the man exiting his vehicle, and an altercation ensued between him and an ICE official.

However, the story takes a twist. The DHS claims that during this encounter, two individuals emerged from a nearby apartment and allegedly "attacked" the officer. Fearing for his life, the officer fired what the DHS describes as "defensive shots." Both individuals are now in custody.

Minneapolis city officials, aware of the public's anger, have urged residents to remain calm. They have also reiterated their demand for ICE to leave the city and state immediately. This call echoes the sentiments expressed after last week's tragic incident, where an ICE agent shot and killed a woman.

The BBC has not been able to independently verify the details provided by the DHS. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara has confirmed that the FBI is investigating the incident, adding another layer of complexity to this already tense situation.

Mayor Jacob Frey has accused federal officers of creating chaos across the state, a sentiment shared by many protesters who gathered at the shooting scene. Their anger is directed at what they perceive as reckless and excessive force used by ICE agents.

The deployment of around 3,000 ICE officers to Minnesota in recent weeks has only served to escalate tensions. Demonstrations have become a regular occurrence, with the latest incident following closely on the heels of the tragedy involving Renee Nicole Good.

Federal officials paint a different picture, accusing Good of attempting to run over immigration agents. However, Mayor Frey stands by his claim that the agent's actions were reckless.

Video footage of the incident shows ICE agents approaching a car stopped in the middle of the street. As the car attempts to drive away, one agent points his gun at the driver, and shots are fired. The FBI's investigation will hopefully provide some clarity on this tragic event.

In a statement responding to the shooting, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche placed the blame on the governor and mayor, suggesting their encouragement of violence against law enforcement has led to this "Minnesota insurrection." Governor Tim Walz, in a video address, expressed his anger, stating that "angry" is an understatement.

This incident has once again brought ICE's tactics and the role of federal officers into the spotlight. It raises questions about the use of force, the handling of immigration matters, and the broader implications for community safety and trust. As the investigation unfolds, it will be interesting to see how this controversy plays out and whether it will lead to any changes in policy or practice.

What are your thoughts on this matter? Do you think the officer's actions were justified, or is there a need for a more nuanced approach to immigration enforcement? The floor is open for discussion.