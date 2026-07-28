ICC's New ODI World Cup Format: A Disappointment for Associate Nations (2026)

The recent overhaul of the ODI World Cup format by the ICC has sparked a firestorm of criticism, particularly from Associate nations. But what’s truly at stake here? Let’s dive in.

The Illusion of Inclusion

On the surface, expanding the World Cup to 14 teams seems like a step toward inclusivity. But scratch beneath the surface, and you’ll find a system that feels more like a cruel joke. Two teams will be eliminated after just two matches? Personally, I think this undermines the very spirit of global cricket. What’s the point of qualifying if your journey ends before it truly begins?

What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between the ICC’s rhetoric and its actions. They claim to be growing the game globally, yet decisions like this feel like a slap in the face to Associate nations. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about cricket—it’s about power dynamics and who gets a seat at the table.

The Grind of Qualification

Let’s talk about the qualification process. Associate teams spend years battling it out in the Cricket World Cup League 2, only to face a convoluted series of qualifiers. As Netherlands captain Scott Edwards pointed out, qualifying for the World Cup is a monumental achievement. But what does it mean when that achievement is devalued by a format that treats you as an afterthought?

One thing that immediately stands out is the sheer lack of opportunity. Teams like the Netherlands, who have pulled off stunning upsets against top nations, are left with no further chances to compete against the best. In my opinion, this is a missed opportunity—not just for these teams, but for cricket as a whole. What many people don’t realize is that these matches inspire the next generation of players. Without them, how can we expect the sport to grow?

The ICC’s Blind Spot

The ICC’s decision-making process has been called into question, and rightfully so. The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA) criticized the lack of transparency and consultation. From my perspective, this isn’t just about poor communication—it’s about a deeper disconnect between the governing body and the players.

What this really suggests is that the ICC is more focused on maintaining the status quo than on genuine growth. Namibia’s Gerhard Erasmus hit the nail on the head when he said the World Cup is more than just a tournament for Associate players—it’s a career-defining opportunity. Yet, the ICC seems content to limit that opportunity rather than expand it.

Lessons from Football

Paul Stirling, Ireland’s ODI captain, drew a parallel between cricket and football’s 48-team FIFA World Cup. This raises a deeper question: Why can’t cricket embrace a similar model? The success of the expanded FIFA World Cup shows that inclusivity can drive interest and engagement.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the ICC’s focus on T20 as the growth format. While T20 has its merits, dismissing the 50-over format feels shortsighted. If we’re serious about making cricket a global sport, we need to invest in all formats, not just the ones that are commercially convenient.

The Bigger Picture

This controversy isn’t just about a tournament format—it’s about the future of cricket. The ICC’s decision sends a clear message: Associate nations are expendable. But here’s the thing—cricket’s global appeal lies in its diversity. Without Associate nations, the sport risks becoming a closed shop dominated by a handful of power players.

What’s truly disappointing is the missed opportunity. Imagine a World Cup where Associate teams are given a fair chance to compete, where their stories become part of the narrative. That’s the kind of cricket I want to see—and I’m not alone.

Final Thoughts

As someone who’s followed cricket for years, I can’t help but feel a sense of frustration. The ICC’s revamped format feels like a step backward, not forward. But here’s the silver lining: the backlash from players and fans shows that people care. They want a sport that’s fair, inclusive, and inspiring.

In my opinion, the ICC still has a chance to course-correct. But it requires a shift in mindset—one that values the growth of the game over short-term gains. Until then, Associate nations will continue to fight for their place in the sun. And as fans, we should stand with them. Because cricket is bigger than any format—it’s about the stories we tell and the dreams we inspire.