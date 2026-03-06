IBM Stock Plunges 11% as Anthropic’s AI Threatens COBOL Modernization – What’s Next for Tech Giants? (2026)

IBM's Stock Plummets Amidst AI Concerns: A Look at the Impact of Anthropic's COBOL Capabilities

The tech world is abuzz with news of IBM's recent stock plunge, shedding 11% in Monday's trading session. This dramatic drop is primarily attributed to the growing concerns surrounding AI's rapid evolution and its potential to disrupt traditional industries. The catalyst? Anthropic's Claude, an AI assistant, has demonstrated its prowess in automating COBOL code modernization, a critical yet complex process for IBM.

COBOL, an ancient programming language, has been the backbone of business data processing for decades, especially for IBM. It powers systems that handle massive transaction volumes, from payment processing to retail transactions. However, the language's longevity has led to a shrinking pool of experts who understand it, making modernization a costly and time-consuming endeavor.

Anthropic's blog post highlights a significant statistic: COBOL handles an estimated 95% of ATM transactions in the U.S. alone. This critical role, coupled with the language's complexity, has made modernization a daunting task. But here's where AI steps in as a game-changer.

Claude Code, a feature of Anthropic's Claude, can map dependencies across thousands of lines of COBOL code, document workflows, and identify risks that would take human analysts months to uncover. This automation not only speeds up the modernization process but also reduces costs, making it an attractive proposition for businesses.

The blog post emphasizes the paradigm shift AI brings to legacy code modernization. Traditionally, understanding and maintaining legacy code was more expensive than rewriting it. AI, however, flips this equation, making modernization more accessible and cost-effective.

IBM's stock decline is part of a broader trend in the market, where AI fears have created a volatile trading environment. Cybersecurity companies, for instance, faced a similar fate last week when Anthropic unveiled Claude Code Security, a feature that scans codebases for vulnerabilities. This development has kept the sector under pressure, with IBM's shares down nearly 22% year-to-date.

The story of IBM and AI highlights the ongoing tension between innovation and tradition. While AI offers unprecedented opportunities for efficiency and automation, it also raises concerns about job displacement and the need for new skill sets. As AI continues to evolve, the tech industry must navigate this complex landscape, ensuring that innovation benefits society as a whole.