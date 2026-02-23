Ibiza vs. Benidorm: The Ultimate Stag and Hen Do Destination Battle (2026)

The competition to become the top destination for British bachelor and bachelorette parties is heating up, with Ibiza now positioning itself as a strong contender against the traditionally favored Benidorm. But here's where it gets controversial: Will Ibiza truly surpass Benidorm, or is this just a temporary hype?

Frank, widely known as "The Stag Man," is a travel expert specializing in party-focused trips. Historically, he has advocated for Benidorm—Spain's bustling coastal town renowned for its vibrant nightlife and affordability—as the ideal spot for pre-wedding celebrations. However, recent observations suggest that Ibiza, the glittering Mediterranean island, is rapidly gaining ground and might soon claim the crown.

Frank, a resident of Tottenham in North London, has recently been vocal about the shifting tides. He praises Ibiza for its lively nightlife, excellent value, and the overall experience it offers as a holiday hotspot. For many years, his clients mainly flocked to Benidorm, especially after its tourism boom following the decline of its fishing industry in the 1950s. But now, the allure of Ibiza's iconic clubs and beaches could be changing that trend.

At 55 years old, Frank confidently states, "Times change. The world changes, and Ibiza is finally reclaiming its spot on the map. Years ago, it seemed to fade into the background, but now, I believe I can make Ibiza the number one choice again for stag and hen parties—and even challenge Benidorm's dominance."

He emphasizes his competitive spirit with a playful warning: "My mission is to prevent Benidorm—alongside Ibiza—from becoming a ghost town. Give me a year, and you’ll see my plan unfold. The king is making his move."

Benidorm continues to be a key destination for British tourists. In 2023 alone, over 832,000 visitors from the UK flocked to the Costa Blanca’s famous resort—an area that saw a tourism surge after its fishing industry declined decades ago. However, some travelers cite issues like crime—including muggings and thefts—as reasons to look elsewhere. As a result, tourists are exploring alternatives like Ibiza, which attracted over three million visitors in 2022, drawn by its lively nightlife and scenic beauty.

Frank predicts Ibiza’s popularity will only grow, especially after experiencing a slight dip pre-pandemic. He highlights that affordability remains a key factor: "You can still find good deals there, much like Benidorm. Resorts seem to have become too focused on profit, neglecting what tourists actually want. While money makes the world go round, quality often outweighs cost."

He notes that crime, particularly thefts and muggings, has impacted Benidorm’s reputation, which could hinder its growth. Frank’s plan involves leveraging Ibiza’s rising prominence while maintaining his presence in Benidorm through his bars, restaurants, and travel services, all tailored to the British holidaymaker.

Situated as the third largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands by area—and the second most populous—Ibiza is widely associated with its legendary electronic dance music scene. Recently, however, local tourism authorities have actively promoted more family-friendly activities, broadening the island's appeal.

So, is Ibiza truly becoming the new hotspot for stag and hen parties at Benidorm’s expense? Or will Benidorm's long-standing popularity withstand these challenges? And more importantly—what do you think? Would you choose Ibiza or Benidorm for your big celebration? Share your thoughts in the comments!