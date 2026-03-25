Ian McKellen, the legendary actor known for his iconic roles in The Lord of the Rings and X-Men, has recently sparked a buzz with his bold claim and reenactment of a pivotal moment in Avengers: Doomsday. In a recent interview, McKellen revealed that he 'destroys New Jersey' in the movie, a statement that sent shockwaves through the Marvel fan community. But here's where it gets controversial... McKellen's reenactment of the scene, complete with a dramatic pose and a fierce look, has left fans questioning his future in the United States. Will he be allowed back in the country after such a bold spoiler reveal? This is the question on everyone's mind, and it's one that McKellen himself seems to be pondering. In the interview, McKellen also shared a hilarious anecdote about his first meeting with Christopher Lee, who played Saruman in The Lord of the Rings. The two actors shared a lighthearted moment during a dinner before filming began, with Lee expressing his desire to play Gandalf. McKellen's reaction to this revelation was one of amusement, but also curiosity. This lighthearted moment serves as a reminder of the unexpected connections and friendships that can form within the world of cinema. As the interview unfolds, McKellen's passion for his craft and his love for the characters he portrays become evident. His reenactment of the Avengers: Doomsday scene is a testament to his dedication to the role and his willingness to push boundaries. However, the question of his future in the United States remains, leaving fans eager to see how this story unfolds. Will McKellen be allowed back in the country after his bold spoiler reveal? Only time will tell. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the lighthearted anecdotes and the actor's dedication to his craft, which is sure to leave a lasting impression on audiences everywhere.