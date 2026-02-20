Former St Helens and Hull KR star Ian Hardman has been appointed as the new head coach of the Keighley Cougars, marking a significant milestone in his career. At 40 years old, Hardman brings a wealth of experience to the team, having played for several top clubs and now transitioning into a coaching role. His journey began with the Super League giants St Helens, where he made his professional debut in 2003. Hardman's versatility as a player was showcased during his loan spells with Hull KR in 2007 and Widnes Vikings in the Championship the following year. He then joined Featherstone Rovers in 2009, where he played a remarkable 288 games across all competitions, solidifying his place as a club legend. Now, after a successful playing career, Hardman takes on the challenge of becoming a head coach, a role he has been involved in as an assistant for the past few years. The Cougars' co-owner, Ryan O'Neill, expressed his enthusiasm for Hardman's appointment, highlighting his extensive experience and alignment with the club's vision. As the team prepares for the Challenge Cup, Hardman's first game in charge will be a test of his leadership skills, with the Cougars facing the Midlands Hurricanes in the Third Round. With a mixed record in the Championship so far this season, the team is eager to see Hardman's impact and strategic approach to coaching.
Ian Hardman: From Super League Star to Keighley Cougars Head Coach (2026)
