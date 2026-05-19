I Swear: BAFTA-Winning Film Coming to Netflix UK in March 2026 | Must-Watch Biopic! (2026)

The Netflix March 2026 lineup is a treasure trove for movie and TV enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of original titles, licensed content, documentaries, comedies, sports, anime, and family-friendly shows. Among the highlights is the highly anticipated 'I Swear', a biographical film that has already garnered critical acclaim and a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Kirk Jones, the movie tells the inspiring story of John Davidson, a Tourette syndrome campaigner, and his journey towards acceptance and support. The film's success is further solidified by Robert Aramayo's stellar performance, which earned him the Best Actor award at the 2025 Baftas, beating out renowned Hollywood stars.

In terms of original titles, Netflix is set to release 'The Actors Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA – UK/US' on March 1st, followed by 'BTS The Comeback: Arirang' on the 21st. The month also brings sports enthusiasts 'MLB Opening Day 2026' on the 26th. For movie lovers, 'Street Flow 3', 'Re/Member: The Last Night', and 'Strangers in the Park' are among the releases on March 4th, 5th, and 6th, respectively. 'War Machine' and '53 Sundays' will also be available on the 20th and 26th of the month.

The TV section is equally impressive, with 'Good Cop/Bad Cop' season one premiering on March 3rd, followed by 'Blue Therapy', 'Vladimir', and 'Boyfriend on Demand' on the 4th, 5th, and 6th, respectively. 'Girl From Nowhere: The Reset' season one will be available on the 7th, while 'One Piece' season two is set to premiere on the 10th. 'Age of Attraction' season one will be released on the 11th, and 'Love Is Blind: Sweden' season three, along with 'Virgin River' season seven, will be available on the 12th. 'That Night' season one will be released on the 13th, followed by 'Furies' season two, 'Eva Lasting' season four, and 'Radioactive Emergency' season one on the 18th, 19th, and 25th, respectively.

The documentary section is equally impressive, with 'A Friend, A Murderer', 'The Dinosaurs', and 'The TikTok Killer' premiering on the 5th, 6th, and 11th of March, respectively. 'Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere' will be available on the 16th, followed by 'The Plastic Detox' on the 20th. 'The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel' will be released on the 27th.

In the comedy section, 'Bruce Bruce: I Ain’t Playin’' will be available on the 3rd of March. The sports section will feature 'WWE Elimination Chamber' season one on the 1st. The anime section will bring 'Beastars' season three, final part, on the 7th, followed by 'Steel Ball Run – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure' season one on the 19th.

The kids and family section will feature 'Gabby’s Dollhouse' season 13 on the 1st, 'Sesame Street' volume two on the 9th, 'Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed' chapter one on the 19th, and 'Pokémon Horizons' season three, 'Rising Hope' season two on the 20th. Lastly, the licensed titles section will bring a plethora of movies and TV shows, including 'Born a Champion', 'The Boss Baby', 'Deepwater Horizon', 'The Green Knight', 'Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul', 'Jurassic World', and 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' on the 1st of March, and 'Hotel Mumbai', 'Jurassic World: Dominion', 'The House with a Clock in Its Walls', 'A Man Called Ove', 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale', 'The Bad Guardian', 'Nobody 2', 'BlackBerry', 'Gaslit by My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story', 'Small Time Crooks', 'Saw X', 'Spiral: From The Book of Saw', 'The Creator', 'The Bad Guys 2', and 'Anemone' on various dates in March 2026.