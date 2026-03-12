I Love Boosters Trailer Breakdown: Keke Palmer, Boots Riley, and the Heist Comedy You Can't Miss! (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling ride as Keke Palmer takes center stage in Boots Riley's highly anticipated new film, 'I Love Boosters'. But here's where it gets controversial... Is this heist comedy just a fun ride or a powerful statement on the fashion industry?

Seven years after his acclaimed debut, 'Sorry to Bother You', Boots Riley is back with his sophomore feature. The trailer for 'I Love Boosters' reveals a crew of professional shoplifters targeting a ruthless fashion mogul, led by the talented Keke Palmer and Naomi Ackie. The ensemble cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, Don Cheadle, and Demi Moore.

Riley, who also serves as writer and director, continues his socially conscious, boundary-pushing approach. His 2018 SXSW breakout, 'Sorry to Bother You', established him as a filmmaker unafraid to blend satire with surreal, often dissonant ideas. In 2023, his Amazon series 'I Am A Virgo' further cemented his reputation for politically charged, genre-defying storytelling.

'I Love Boosters' reunites Riley with Stanfield and marks another collaboration with Neon, which is producing and financing the project. The film will make its world premiere as the opening night film of the South by Southwest Film and Television Festival's 40th edition, bringing Riley back to Austin, where he first debuted as a feature filmmaker. The opening slot underscores the festival's continued relationship with Riley.

'I Love Boosters' will release in theaters on May 22. So, are you ready to dive into this controversial and thought-provoking heist comedy? Watch the teaser trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments!