I Like Myself Better Now: My Sobriety Journey (2026)

Sobriety doesn’t feel like a single heroic decision—it feels more like living with a constant, low-level weather system. Personally, I think the most telling moments aren’t the grand declarations (“I’m done”) but the quiet, recurring temptations that show up uninvited and demand your attention.

What makes this particularly fascinating is how the writer frames sobriety as a form of mental management rather than a simple rule-following exercise. In my opinion, that’s where a lot of public conversations get it wrong: they treat addiction like a moral failing or a one-time event, when in reality it behaves more like an ongoing relationship with your own mind.

Sobriety as vigilance

One of the first things that stood out to me is the honesty about intrusive thoughts—how “one glass wouldn’t hurt” can arrive even after years of sobriety. From my perspective, that’s not proof of weakness; it’s proof that the brain remembers patterns, especially the ones that once regulated stress, loneliness, or overwhelm.

Personally, I think people misunderstand what relapse risk really looks like. It’s rarely a dramatic “I want alcohol!” moment. More often it’s the administrative paperwork of temptation: a flicker of rationalisation, a slight loosening of vigilance, and then the slow drift where you stop treating the threat as real.

This raises a deeper question: if thoughts can show up uninvited, what exactly are we supposed to do with them? The implied answer here is: treat them like a signal to rebalance—redirect attention, strengthen coping habits, and don’t let the thought convince you that it has authority.

Mental health as a “job”

The idea of treating mental health “like a job” is both relatable and slightly unsettling. In my opinion, it’s relatable because therapy, routines, sleep, and coping strategies do require labour. It’s unsettling because it hints that the mind isn’t self-sustaining—it needs maintenance, and maintenance feels exhausting when you’re already tired.

What many people don’t realize is that consistency is often the whole game. Not intensity. Not perfection. Just repetition—small interventions that you do even when you don’t feel like doing them. Personally, I think this is why some people fail: they wait to “feel motivated,” and then they lose the chance to practice before the crisis.

There’s also a psychological trade-off here that I find important. Turning wellbeing into work can make you feel empowered (“I can do this”), but it can also create pressure (“If I struggle, I’m doing the job wrong”).

What replaces alcohol

The most interesting part of the piece for me is the ecosystem of replacement: activities that soothe, reframe, and interrupt rumination. Personally, I think this is the real transformation—alcohol wasn’t only a drink, it was an emotional shortcut. So sobriety requires new shortcuts, ones that don’t destroy you later.

From my perspective, the writer’s approach shows a kind of humility toward everyday triggers. Sea swimming, nature walks, music, connecting with a friend outdoors, gratitude—these aren’t flashy solutions. They’re deliberately ordinary, and that ordinariness matters, because recovery is mostly lived in ordinary hours.

This also suggests something broader: healthier coping strategies often work by changing the body first, not just the thoughts. When people say “think positive,” I always feel sceptical; but when people change their environment, regulate their senses, and return to grounded routines, optimism becomes possible almost as a side effect.

The taboo around mental health

I was struck by the tension the writer describes: mental health is everywhere—in media, books, conversations—yet somehow still feels awkward at the dinner table. In my opinion, that contradiction is cultural. We consume stories about suffering, but we hesitate to admit that suffering is personal, present, and potentially contagious.

Personally, I think the taboo survives because people confuse privacy with secrecy. There’s nothing shameful about taking antidepressants if they help. But what people often don’t realize is that even well-meaning silence can leave someone alone with their coping strategies—like bargaining with themselves at 2 a.m., trying to negotiate with a craving.

This raises a deeper question about compassion. Why do we feel entitled to speak about other people’s therapy plans, but not our own needs? I think it’s because vulnerability threatens the story we tell ourselves: that life should be manageable if we’re “good enough.”

Gratitude as perspective technology

Gratitude shows up as the anchor, and I can see why. Personally, I think gratitude is less about being cheerful and more about refusing to let your mind monopolize reality.

What makes this particularly compelling is the body-level claim: gratitude generates a warm feeling in the body. Whether or not we interpret that literally, the underlying point is practical—emotion isn’t purely mental. It’s physical. So gratitude becomes a method for shifting the nervous system from threat-mode toward connection-mode.

One thing that immediately stands out is the writer’s insistence on not crossing bridges you haven’t come to. In my opinion, that’s the underrated genius of gratitude: it shrinks the timeline. Anxiety expands time until it becomes infinite; gratitude folds time back to now.

Perfection, disappointment, and resilience

The section about nature and imperfection—buds battered by wind, a minor disappointment rather than a disaster—felt like the emotional centre of the essay. Personally, I think sobriety teaches a brutal lesson: expectations are negotiable, but survival is not. You can’t control the weather, but you can choose your response.

From my perspective, perfectionism is one of the sneakiest relapse companions. When people demand an ideal version of recovery—always calm, always virtuous, never triggered—they set themselves up for shame. And shame is dangerous because it whispers, “You failed, so why not quit?”

What this really suggests is that resilience isn’t about avoiding disappointment. It’s about refusing to label disappointment as identity. A petal can be battered and the plant can still keep growing.

Nature as metaphor, not escape

The piece uses nature as metaphor for stress: storms pass, mountains make problems feel smaller, sunrises restore confidence. Personally, I think this is more than pretty language; it’s a worldview.

In my opinion, many people treat nature as entertainment—something you do when life is already fine. But when you use nature during stress, it becomes regulation. It forces your attention outward, away from the internal courtroom where you’re judging yourself.

This connects to a larger trend: “grounding” is becoming mainstream in mental health culture. The writer is basically arguing for it without using clinical jargon.

The deeper freedom of “not pleasing people”

There’s a moment I especially liked: deciding to leave a conversation immediately because the real question was “Who was I trying to please?” Personally, I think that’s one of sobriety’s quiet superpowers.

Because when alcohol is part of the equation, people often use it socially—sometimes to be liked, sometimes to endure, sometimes to soften the feeling of not being able to say no. In sobriety, you’re forced to confront the underlying social machinery.

What many people don't realize is that craving isn’t only chemical; it can be social. Sometimes you want a drink because you want permission to stop performing. Sobriety, by contrast, asks you to renegotiate your boundaries.

The final claim: “I like myself better now”

The concluding line—liking yourself better than when drinking—lands because it reframes sobriety as identity, not punishment. Personally, I think this is the most hopeful interpretation: not “I am someone who can’t drink,” but “I am someone I can actually live inside.”

From my perspective, the writer suggests a kind of stability in happiness: a baseline confidence that wasn’t available before. That stability is what makes the coping strategies feel possible, because clear thinking can finally operate without alcohol clogging the mental channels.

If you take a step back and think about it, the essay is ultimately about invitations—not waiting for happiness to arrive, but sending out the conditions for it to return.

In my opinion, that’s a provocative takeaway for anyone dealing with habits, cravings, anxiety, or chronic stress: change may start with willpower, but it becomes sustainable when you build a life that gives your mind better options.