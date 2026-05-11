I-90 Lane Closures Near Cle Elum Begin Jan 6: Bullfrog Road Overpass Work (2026)

Get ready for some major changes on I-90 starting January 6th—and it’s all because of a semi-truck incident that’s causing more than just a headache for drivers. Here’s the deal: lane closures are coming, and they’re going to affect your commute. But here’s where it gets interesting: the Bullfrog Road overpass, damaged by a semi-truck last October, is finally getting the repairs it desperately needs. The driver of that truck? They were cited for permit violations, sparking a debate about commercial vehicle regulations. And this is the part most people miss: these closures aren’t just a minor inconvenience—they’re a reminder of how one moment of negligence can disrupt thousands of lives.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), a single westbound lane on I-90 near Cle Elum will be closed from January 6th to January 8th. During this time, crews will be removing forms under the pre-cast girders of the overpass—a critical step in the reconstruction process. Only one westbound lane will remain open, so expect delays. WSDOT advises travelers to plan ahead, add extra time to their journeys, and stay alert for workers and detour signs. But here’s the silver lining: the project is on track to wrap up by the end of January, with crews focusing on the new overpass surface throughout the month.

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Here’s where it gets controversial: Are current regulations enough to prevent incidents like this? Or do we need stricter oversight for commercial vehicles on our highways? Let’s not forget the human element—drivers, contractors, and commuters all play a role in keeping our roads safe. As the repairs continue, it’s a good time to reflect on how we can prevent similar incidents in the future. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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I-90 Lane Closures Near Cle Elum Begin Jan 6: Bullfrog Road Overpass Work (2026)

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