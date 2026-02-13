I-75 Ramp Closure: Semi Crash Causes Major Delays - Traffic Alert (2026)

Semi-Truck Crash Causes Major Traffic Disruption on I-75

A busy ramp to Interstate 75 has been closed following a crash involving a semi-truck. The Needmore Road ramp, leading to the southbound lanes of I-75, is currently shut down due to a one-vehicle accident. Initial reports indicate that the semi-truck has jackknifed, causing significant congestion. The right lane is also closed, further exacerbating the traffic issues.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes to minimize delays. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as the investigation progresses. For the latest traffic information, drivers can contact the WHIO newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweet @WHIOTraffic.

While the primary focus is on the highway, it's worth noting that there are no major street incidents to report at this time. However, drivers are encouraged to stay informed through the WHIO traffic map, which provides real-time updates on road conditions. Additionally, weather-related disruptions can be tracked via the Live Doppler 7 HD Radar, offering a comprehensive view of the area's traffic and weather conditions.

