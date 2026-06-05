Hyundai Ioniq 9 vs VW ID. Buzz GTX: Battle of Electric Family EVs (2026)

The Electric Family Car Face-off: Hyundai Ioniq 9 vs VW ID. Buzz GTX

The Evolution of Family Cars:

Families have evolved from squeezing into hatchbacks to embracing 2.5-tonne buses, but which of these hefty electric vehicles (EVs) reigns supreme?

Pricey But Powerful:

Let's address the elephant in the room—these family cars come with a hefty price tag. Imagine shelling out over £1k per month for the Hyundai Ioniq 9 in its top-tier Calligraphy trim with a six-seat layout, or £825 monthly for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX with similar people-carrying capabilities. But wait, there's more to these vehicles than meets the eye.

Style and Substance:

The Ioniq 9 sports a retro-inspired front and rear light design, aiming for aerodynamic efficiency with its angled windscreen and estate-like rear. Surprisingly, Hyundai achieved a remarkable 0.26 drag coefficient for this massive SUV. Meanwhile, the ID. Buzz GTX, with its flat floor and short nose, brings back the cool factor VW has been missing since the Scirocco. The long wheelbase variant adds practicality, and the sporty front bumper gives it a playful smirk.

Size Matters, But So Does Style:

The Ioniq 9's US debut impressed with its unique design, but in the UK, opinions might differ. Is it the pixel overload, the eyebrow-like wheel arches, or the £1,200 Gravity Gold matte paint that's a bit too flashy? Or is it the sheer size, surpassing even the Range Rover by 8mm?

Practicality vs. Style:

The ID. Buzz GTX offers a flexible interior with six or seven seats and ample glass for a bright, airy feel. The panoramic roof adds a touch of class. While the sporty version lacks classic two-tone paint options, the Mono Silver/Cherry Red combo is eye-catching. Inside, black cloth trim with red stitching and a sporty steering wheel create a stylish ambiance.

Tech and Comfort:

The Ioniq 9 boasts physical buttons and a large curved display with 12-inch screens. Climate and media controls are easily accessible, and the steering wheel buttons allow for quick adjustments. However, the driving position might be a concern, with limited steering wheel reach adjustment and a bulky headrest.

Innovation vs. Usability:

Hyundai's innovative use of cameras instead of mirrors reduces drag but compromises usability. Parallel parking a 5-meter-long car using only cameras is a challenge, and even simple lane changes become tricky. The ID. Buzz GTX, on the other hand, offers a more traditional driving experience with proper mirrors.

Performance and Efficiency:

Both vehicles deliver impressive performance. The Ioniq 9's AWD powertrain boasts 421bhp and a sub-five-second 0–62mph time. The ID. Buzz GTX, with 335bhp, is no slouch either. In terms of efficiency, both cars performed similarly in our test, with the Hyundai edging ahead slightly. The Ioniq 9 also claims a more extensive range, but the GTX's range is ample for family trips.

Comfort and Refinement:

The Ioniq 9 excels in comfort with its laminated glass, noise-canceling tech, and foam-filled tires, creating a serene cabin. Its suspension handles bumps well, but its weight is noticeable on rough roads. The ID. Buzz GTX, while not as refined, still offers a quieter ride than its diesel-engined predecessors. And with its lower center of gravity, it handles corners with enthusiasm.

Practicality Wins Hearts:

The ID. Buzz GTX's practicality shines through, making it the car you'll fall in love with. Volkswagen's long wheelbase variant adds space, and the sporty touches enhance the driving experience. It's a joy to maneuver and park, crucial when traveling with kids. If you're seeking a family-friendly EV, the ID. Buzz GTX might just be the one to bring a smile to your face every time you hit the road.