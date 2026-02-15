Hytale Early Access Launch: 1 Million Players Expected! Download the Launcher Now (2026)

Hytale Developer's Ambitious Goal: Over 1 Million Players for Early Access Release

The Hytale developer, Hypixel Studios, is gearing up for a highly anticipated early access launch on January 13th, and they're calling on fans to download the launcher now. With an ambitious goal of attracting over 1 million players on launch day, the team is urging players to take action ahead of time.

Hytale, a Minecraft-inspired sandbox game, has been in the works for years, with a trailer amassing 61 million views on YouTube. The game promises a procedurally generated world, offering both sandbox-style exploration and deep role-playing elements. Players can look forward to constructing block-by-block or creating minigames and scripts using user-friendly yet powerful tools.

The journey of Hytale has been a rollercoaster. Initially, Riot Games acquired the game in 2020, but after considering various options, they sold the IP rights back to Hytale founder Simon Collins-Laflamme. This decision aimed to empower players to experience the game they've been eagerly awaiting.

Despite the sale, development faced stagnation. Collins-Laflamme took on the challenge of revitalizing the IP, rehiring over 30 developers who had previously worked on the game. This move marked a significant step forward in the game's development.

In a statement, Collins-Laflamme expressed his determination to bring the original vision to life, acknowledging that some aspects might feel behind due to the return to an older game build. However, he assured players that momentum is strong, and the team is working diligently to create the game they envisioned.

The developer also addressed the importance of modding and creative tools, stating that they are ready for players to create content from day one. This early access phase presents an opportunity for modders, server owners, and creators to contribute significantly to Hytale's future.

The road to Hytale's early access launch has been challenging. Collins-Laflamme shared his frustration over the four-year gap caused by a focus on rebuilding the engine rather than gameplay features. This led to a playable game that was barely functional, with numerous issues affecting the overall experience.

Despite the setbacks, the team demonstrated remarkable resilience. Within weeks, they transformed the game into a playable, enjoyable state. Now, they must continue pushing to make up for the lost time, ensuring a smooth and engaging experience for players.

In conclusion, Hytale's developer is confident in their ability to attract over 1 million players on launch day, thanks to the dedicated team's efforts and the game's unique features. With early access just around the corner, fans are encouraged to download the launcher and be part of this exciting journey.