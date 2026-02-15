Hyper Racing Tulsa Shootout 2026: Soup, Sliders, and Qualifiers Highlights (2026)

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping showdown at the 41st annual Hyper Racing Tulsa Shootout, powered by NOS Energy Drink! This event is not just a race; it's a battle for supremacy, where drivers from various divisions will fight tooth and nail to claim the coveted Golden Driller. But here's where it gets controversial: with a record-breaking 209 FuelTech Heat Races completed in the first two days, the question arises—can anyone dethrone the reigning champions? And this is the part most people miss: the introduction of F-Features for the first time in event history, adding an exciting twist to the competition.

The action kicks off with Joe’s Racing Products Stock Non-Wing alphabet features, starting with Race No. 210, and will continue through Race No. 241 before transitioning into Qualifiers for all divisions. The top 16 in passing points will secure their spots for Saturday night’s main event. Sawyer Chassis Outlaw D and C-Mains will follow, taking the event through Race No. 303.

Tanner Thorson, Jett Yantis, and Daison Pursley have already made their mark, charging from 10th to first in their respective Heat Races. But here’s a bold statement: with 31 drivers winning from at least the fifth starting spot and seven drivers securing at least three Heat Race wins, the competition is fiercer than ever. The average starting spot for a Heat Race winner across all six divisions is a mere 2.5, proving that every position matters.

Racing continues on Thursday, January 1, 2026, starting at 9:00 A.M. (CT). The tentative schedule includes Stock Non-Wing F & E, D & C Mains, and Qualifying Races for various divisions. Fans can catch all the action on the MyRacePass App, and tickets are available for purchase at the event.

But here’s the real question: With such a stacked field, who will emerge as the ultimate champion? Will it be a seasoned veteran or a rising star? The Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla., is set to witness history. Don’t miss a single lap—stream the event live on http://www.floracing.com or follow updates on Facebook and Twitter. The stage is set, and the race is on—who will claim the Golden Driller?

