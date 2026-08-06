HYPE's Record Run: Can Hyperliquid Reach $105? (2026)

The world of cryptocurrency is abuzz with the question: Is the HYPE rally a fleeting phenomenon or a sustainable climb towards new heights? In this article, we'll delve into the factors driving HYPE's recent surge and explore whether it has the potential to reach the $105 mark.

The Rise of HYPE

HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid platform, has been on a remarkable journey. Despite the broader crypto market's struggles, HYPE has maintained its momentum, trading consistently above $70 and even reaching an all-time high of $75. This resilience is particularly noteworthy given the challenging environment for digital assets.

So, what's behind this impressive performance?

Institutional Access and ETF Demand

One key factor is the growing institutional access to HYPE. Grayscale's launch of the HYPG ETF has been a game-changer, providing a new avenue for investors to gain exposure to the asset. This move has been followed by significant net inflows into competing funds, indicating a strong appetite from traditional financial institutions.

The SEC disclosures further highlight the involvement of large firms and public companies, showcasing a shift towards mainstream adoption.

Token Structure and Network Activity

HYPE's token structure plays a crucial role in its success. The protocol's strategy of directing revenue towards buying back tokens from the open market has created a positive feedback loop. As trading activity increases, so do these buybacks, driving up the token's value.

Additionally, the total value locked on the Hyperliquid platform has surged, indicating increased network activity and engagement.

Tight Supply and Reduced Float

The supply side of HYPE is another intriguing aspect. A significant portion of the token's supply is locked until 2028, limiting the available tokens in the market. This, combined with ETF accumulation and staking participation, has created a scenario where new demand has a magnified effect on the token's price.

Technical Analysis: Bulls vs. Bears

From a technical perspective, the picture is intriguing. While price action has experienced a modest pullback from recent highs, the uptrend remains intact.

On the 4-hour chart, HYPE is holding above a crucial breakout zone, indicating that the rally is far from over. Support around the $72 to $75 area is a key level to watch, as a sustained move below it could signal a deeper correction.

The daily chart provides further confirmation of the long-term trend, with HYPE trading above its key exponential moving averages. Momentum indicators suggest the market is approaching stretched conditions, but volume trends remain supportive, indicating genuine demand.

The Future of HYPE

So, can HYPE continue its ascent towards $105? Technical analysts believe the breakout structure is valid, projecting a measured-move target of approximately $105.30. However, the market is currently digesting its recent gains, and the $72 to $75 region will be a critical battleground for bulls and bears.

In my opinion, the institutional interest and the unique token structure of HYPE provide a strong foundation for further growth. As Hyperliquid expands its footprint in derivatives trading, the platform's success could drive even more interest in HYPE.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for a self-reinforcing cycle: increased network activity leading to higher token buybacks, which in turn attracts more institutional investors.

From my perspective, HYPE's rally is far from over, and the journey towards $105 could be an exciting one.

Stay tuned as we continue to monitor this captivating story in the world of cryptocurrency!