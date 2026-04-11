Are you an ex-servicemember, former paramilitary officer, or retired police officer looking for a temporary opportunity in Hyderabad? The Hyderabad Police are inviting applications for 138 Special Police Officers (SPOs) positions, offering a monthly honorarium of Rs 26,000. But here's where it gets controversial... While the vacancies are open to ex-servicemen and ex-paramilitary personnel, retired police personnel must have valid residential proof of Telangana. This has sparked debate among some who argue that this criterion may exclude qualified candidates from other states. So, what do you think? Is this a fair requirement, or is it an unnecessary limitation? Share your thoughts in the comments below! In the meantime, let's dive into the details of the application process and eligibility criteria. According to the official notification, candidates must be below 58 years old as of January 31, 2026, with former paramilitary personnel and police personnel who have retired within the last two years eligible to apply up to the age of 62. The application process is straightforward: interested candidates can apply in person at the SPOs Office, City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters, Petlaburj, Hyderabad. Applications will not be accepted over the phone, and the last date for submission is March 5 by 5 pm. Don't forget to bring along your original documents and xerox copies, including your discharge book/certificate, Aadhaar card, PAN card, SBI passbook copy, voter ID, and caste certificate. Technical trade proficiency certificates and a valid LMV/HMV driving licence are also required for driver posts. So, if you meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in this opportunity, don't miss out! Apply now and take advantage of this unique chance to contribute to the safety and security of Hyderabad.
Hyderabad Police Recruitment 2023: 138 SPO Posts | Eligibility, Salary, and Application Process (2026)
References
- https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/25/this-red-flag-interview-response-could-knock-you-out-of-the-running-career-expert.html
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg5n02zlynjo
- https://www.irishtimes.com/business/work/2026/02/25/i-have-a-highly-respected-degree-but-ive-failed-to-find-decent-job-for-a-year-now/
- https://www.theverge.com/featured-video/884368/we-asked-experts-how-to-build-a-resume-for-the-ai-hiring-era
- https://www.siasat.com/hyderabad-police-invites-application-for-138-spo-posts-3373774/
- https://www.globalsouthopportunities.com/2026/02/22/atlas/
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