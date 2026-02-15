Hwy 2 Reopens Early: Travel Updates for Skykomish to Stevens Pass (2026)

Breaking News: Highway 2 Between Skykomish and Stevens Pass Reopens Sooner Than Expected!

Great news for Washington drivers! The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced that Highway 2 will reopen ahead of schedule between Skykomish and Stevens Pass. This means you can get back on the road sooner than anticipated!

Originally, officials aimed to have the highway accessible by Sunday. However, thanks to the hard work of the crews and some surprisingly favorable weather conditions, the reopening is set for Thursday morning. The crews have been working tirelessly to clear debris and repair two washouts near milepost 54, just east of Skykomish. This is a significant improvement after the catastrophic flooding in December caused a major closure.

Starting this Thursday at 6 a.m., a pilot car will be in place to guide traffic through a 5-mile stretch east of the summit, specifically between mileposts 66 and 71. This pilot car will operate daily.

Important Note: WSDOT advises that Highway 2 is not recommended for those traveling across the state.

Instead, consider these alternate routes:

I-90 Snoqualmie Pass

US 97 Blewett Pass

State Route 28 through Quincy

While Highway 2 is reopening, the Tumwater Canyon along US 2 remains closed from east of Coles Corner to Leavenworth due to ongoing repair work that began on December 23. The detour is the Chumstick Highway, a rural county road. Keep in mind that this route has lower speed limits and bridge restrictions, which may lead to longer travel times.

WSDOT urges all drivers to pay close attention to all signage and to follow the pilot car operations. Also, access over US 2 Stevens Pass is still subject to changing conditions. Be prepared for winter travel, as the pass may close at short notice due to spinouts, collisions, or avalanche control activities. This is something to keep in mind, especially if you're planning a trip soon.

