Hwy 2 Reopens Early: Travel Updates for Skykomish to Stevens Pass (2026)

Breaking News: Highway 2 Between Skykomish and Stevens Pass Reopens Sooner Than Expected!

Great news for Washington drivers! The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced that Highway 2 will reopen ahead of schedule between Skykomish and Stevens Pass. This means you can get back on the road sooner than anticipated!

Originally, officials aimed to have the highway accessible by Sunday. However, thanks to the hard work of the crews and some surprisingly favorable weather conditions, the reopening is set for Thursday morning. The crews have been working tirelessly to clear debris and repair two washouts near milepost 54, just east of Skykomish. This is a significant improvement after the catastrophic flooding in December caused a major closure.

See Also
Chicken Strips at Disney World: Are They Gone?!Disneyland's Big Change: Porto's Bakery Replaces La Brea Bakery - Demolition Update!Vegas Loop Approved to Take Passengers to Harry Reid Airport: What You Need to Know!Avelo Airlines Shuts Down Wilmington Base: What It Means for Rochester Travelers

Starting this Thursday at 6 a.m., a pilot car will be in place to guide traffic through a 5-mile stretch east of the summit, specifically between mileposts 66 and 71. This pilot car will operate daily.

Important Note: WSDOT advises that Highway 2 is not recommended for those traveling across the state.

See Also
Cedar Key: Florida's Undiscovered Paradise for Nature Lovers

Instead, consider these alternate routes:

  • I-90 Snoqualmie Pass
  • US 97 Blewett Pass
  • State Route 28 through Quincy

But here's where it gets controversial...

While Highway 2 is reopening, the Tumwater Canyon along US 2 remains closed from east of Coles Corner to Leavenworth due to ongoing repair work that began on December 23. The detour is the Chumstick Highway, a rural county road. Keep in mind that this route has lower speed limits and bridge restrictions, which may lead to longer travel times.

WSDOT urges all drivers to pay close attention to all signage and to follow the pilot car operations. Also, access over US 2 Stevens Pass is still subject to changing conditions. Be prepared for winter travel, as the pass may close at short notice due to spinouts, collisions, or avalanche control activities. This is something to keep in mind, especially if you're planning a trip soon.

What do you think about the early reopening? Do you plan to use Highway 2, or will you stick to the alternate routes? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Hwy 2 Reopens Early: Travel Updates for Skykomish to Stevens Pass (2026)

References

Top Articles
US Health Insurance Executives Testify Before Congress About Rising Healthcare Costs
Singer's Sorcerer: A Retro-Inspired Porsche 911 Turbo
Venezuela's Political Shakeup: Delcy Rodríguez's Secret Cooperation with the US
Latest Posts
Jonathan Kuminga's Injury Scare: Warriors Star Leaves Game with Ankle and Knee Issues
Yankees' New Right-Handed Power: Marco Luciano's Journey to Pinstripes
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Carlyn Walter

Last Updated:

Views: 6240

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Carlyn Walter

Birthday: 1996-01-03

Address: Suite 452 40815 Denyse Extensions, Sengermouth, OR 42374

Phone: +8501809515404

Job: Manufacturing Technician

Hobby: Table tennis, Archery, Vacation, Metal detecting, Yo-yoing, Crocheting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Carlyn Walter, I am a lively, glamorous, healthy, clean, powerful, calm, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.