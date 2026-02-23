Huw Jones to Join RC Toulon: Glasgow Warriors Confirm Move (2026)

In a move that will send shockwaves through the rugby world, Glasgow Warriors' star player Huw Jones is set to join French giants RC Toulon in a sensational transfer! But here's the twist: this switch is not happening anytime soon. Jones will remain with the Warriors until the end of the 2025/26 season, only then making the move to France for the 2026/27 campaign.

The Scottish international, a fan favorite at Scotstoun, has been a key figure in the Warriors' recent successes. With 82 appearances and 28 tries to his name, he's proven his worth time and again. And who can forget that match-winning try in the 2024 BKT United Rugby Championship Grand Final? A true hero in the eyes of Glasgow fans.

Jones' stellar performances caught the attention of the British & Irish Lions selectors, earning him a spot on the 2025 tour of Australia. He played a crucial role in the series victory, crossing the line for a try in the second Test. A testament to his talent and versatility as a center.

While the Warriors will undoubtedly feel the loss of such a talented player, they wish Jones the very best for his future endeavors. And with the remainder of the season still to play, there's plenty of time for Jones to create more memorable moments in the blue and black jersey.

But here's where it gets controversial. With Jones' contract ending in 2026, some fans might question the timing of this announcement. Is it a strategic move to ensure a smooth transition, or could it potentially impact the team's performance in the short term? Only time will tell how this news affects the Warriors' season and Jones' own form.

What do you think about this transfer news? Are you a Glasgow fan feeling bittersweet about Jones' departure, or a Toulon supporter excited to welcome a new star? Share your thoughts and let's spark a rugby-filled discussion!