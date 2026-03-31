Huw Jones: Scotland's Six Nations 2026 Hopes & Toulon Move! (2026)

Six Nations 2026: Huw Jones on Scotland's Chances

A New Perspective on Scotland's Performance

Huw Jones, the Glasgow Warriors centre, recently gained a unique insight into the Scottish rugby team's dynamics while recovering from an injury. He watched the match against New Zealand from the BBC Radio Scotland commentary gantry, where he witnessed Scotland's thrilling comeback from 17-0 down, only to be defeated by the All Blacks in the end. This experience left Jones with a profound understanding of the team's frustration and the need for improvement.

In the post-match analysis, Jones expressed his thoughts, stating, "Now I understand why you guys and the fans get so frustrated with us. We can't let these opportunities pass us by any longer."

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However, just a week later, Scotland's performance against Argentina showcased a different side of their wastefulness, as they surrendered a 21-0 lead to lose the game. Jones, now fully recovered, believes that this experience could be a turning point for the team, led by Gregor Townsend.

A Stepping Stone or a Setback?

Jones shared his thoughts on the team's mindset in the BBC's Scotland Rugby Podcast, saying, "The general consensus is that although that was horrible to be a part of, and everyone was gutted, we want to use it as a big stepping stone, that we're drawing a line in the sand."

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He highlighted the recurring pattern of letting games slip away, even when winning, as seen in the Wales games and the Italy match. Jones believes that the Argentina defeat was a wake-up call, and the team is now committed to making significant improvements.

A Focus on Italy

As Scotland prepares for the Six Nations, the focus is on the opening game against Italy. Jones emphasizes the importance of taking it one game at a time, avoiding the temptation to look ahead. He says, "We really have to believe, but we have to take it one game at a time. If we start looking ahead and thinking what we'll do when we get there to that last game, that's doing no-one any good. So really, it's Italy. It's one at a time."

A Bright Future for Jones

With his impressive performances for the British and Irish Lions, Jones is in high demand. His decision to join French giants Toulon at the end of the season is a significant move, as he seeks new challenges and experiences in his rugby career. Jones expressed his excitement, saying, "I'm excited about it. It's a big move."

Despite the challenges of leaving Glasgow Warriors, a successful and thriving team, Jones' teammates were supportive and happy for him. This move marks a new chapter in his career, as he embraces the opportunity to play in France and explore different rugby cultures.

Huw Jones: Scotland's Six Nations 2026 Hopes & Toulon Move! (2026)

References

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