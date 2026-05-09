Get ready for an exciting journey as we dive into the world of Huskies in the Pros! This is a story of determination, talent, and the incredible impact of UConn alumni on the Unrivaled League. The 2026 season is already shaping up to be a thrilling ride, and we're here to break it down for you.

The Unrivaled League, co-founded by the legendary Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, kicked off its second season during the winter break. And guess what? It features an impressive lineup of six former Huskies, each bringing their unique skills to the court.

But here's where it gets controversial... or at least, a point of discussion. Let's explore the performances of these Connecticut stars and see how they're dominating the league.

Paige Bueckers: A Dominant Force

Bueckers has seamlessly transitioned from UConn to the WNBA and now to Unrivaled basketball, leaving fans in awe with her outstanding performances. In just nine games with the Breeze, she's consistently scored over 15 points per game, with a season-high of 32 points in her latest matchup against the Rose.

The Minnesota native is currently leading the team with an average of nearly 25 points per game, along with over six rebounds and almost seven assists. Her shooting accuracy is impressive, with over 55% of her shots finding the net, and a solid 44% from the three-point line. A true force to be reckoned with!

Catch the Breeze take on the Hive on Friday, Feb. 6, on TNT or truTV. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m., so mark your calendars!

Breanna Stewart: Mist's Star Forward

Stewart, much like Bueckers, has had an incredible start to the 2026 season with the Mist. She's the second-highest scorer for the team, averaging about 19.5 points per match. Not only that, but she leads the team in rebounds with over nine per game and completes an impressive 2.5 assists.

In eight games, Stewart has shown her accuracy, shooting over 49% from the field. However, her three-point accuracy could use some work, with only 25% of her downtown shots finding the net. The Mist will face the Phantomon Saturday, Feb. 7, on truTV. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:45 p.m.

Aaliyah Edwards: A Lunar Owl's Tale

After a challenging 2025 WNBA run and a trade from the Washington Mystics, Edwards has found a new home with the Lunar Owls and Collier. In just seven games, she's averaging an impressive 21.5 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists per game. The Canadian native has also recorded six double-doubles, showcasing her all-around talent.

Edwards excels in the paint, banking about 57% of her shots and nailing 50% of her long-range attempts. She's currently healthy but missed the Owls' last two showdowns, returning to UConn to be inducted into the Huskies of Honor on Jan. 28. A well-deserved honor!

The Lunar Owls will face the Laces on Feb. 6, on TNT or truTV. Tip-off is at 8:45 p.m.

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Azurà Stevens: Rose's Struggles and Successes

Stevens has had a mixed bag of performances in her recent games with the Rose. In her first four outings, she averaged over 15.3 points per game. However, in her last four games, her scoring dropped to just 4.5 points per match.

Overall, the 30-year-old is averaging nearly 10 points, over six rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Her shooting accuracy is at 39% for field goals and almost 30% from beyond the arc. A slight dip in form, but we know Stevens has the skills to bounce back!

The Rose will battle the Vinyl on Saturday, Feb. 7, on truTV. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Tiffany Hayes: Phantom's Fire

Hayes has been on fire in the Phantom's last three clashes, scoring at least 12 points in each game. In eight games played, she's averaging just under 12.5 points, almost 3.5 boards, and just under three assists per game. An impressive showing from the veteran!

From inside the perimeter, the 36-year-old is sinking almost 46% of her shots and making over 35% of her three-pointers. A true asset to the Phantom's lineup.

The Phantom will visit the Mist on Saturday, Feb. 7, on truTV. Tip-off is at 8:45 p.m.

Katie Lou Samuelson: Overcoming Injuries

Unfortunately, Samuelson suffered a season-ending torn ACL during a Los Angeles Sparks' practice in May. This meant she had to forfeit her 2025-2026 WNBA and Unrivaled seasons to focus on recovery. We wish her a speedy and successful recovery!

Napheesa Collier: A Similar Story

Collier underwent surgery on both ankles in January, which will keep her on the sidelines for four to six months. Much like Samuelson, she'll have to sit out for a while, but we know she'll come back stronger than ever.

And this is the part most people miss... the impact of these players extends beyond the court. They're role models, inspiring the next generation of athletes. So, as we watch their journeys, let's appreciate the hard work and dedication that goes into their success.

What do you think? Are you excited to see how these Huskies perform in the rest of the season? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! We'd love to hear your insights and engage in some friendly sports banter.