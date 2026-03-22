Hurricanes Make Minor Trade; Sharks Acquire Kyle Masters | NHL Trade News 2026 (2026)

A shocking trade has just been announced, leaving hockey fans buzzing! The San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes have completed a minor deal, but there's more to it than meets the eye.

The trade involves defenseman Kyle Masters and a draft pick exchange, but here's where it gets interesting: it's actually centered around forward prospect Michael Misa.

Due to Misa's upcoming 10th game of the year, the Sharks had to make a move to officially register his contract. With a full roster, they had to part ways with one of their players, and that's where Masters comes in.

Masters, a young 22-year-old, was acquired by the Sharks earlier this season in a trade with the Minnesota Wild. He's still in the early stages of his career, having been drafted in 2021, and is currently in the final year of his entry-level contract.

Despite having an NHL contract, Masters hasn't quite made it to the big leagues yet. He's been playing with the Wichita Thunder in the ECHL, and his stats this season don't quite match his previous performances.

The Hurricanes saw an opportunity in this trade. With two open contract spots, they can upgrade their fifth-round pick to a fourth-round pick simply by acquiring Masters, whose contract is expiring. It's a strategic move, and they plan to assign him to the Greensboro Gargoyles for the remainder of the season.

So, what do you think? Is this trade a smart move for both teams, or did they miss the mark? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below! We'd love to hear your take on this intriguing deal.