A rookie sensation, Bussi, stole the show with an incredible 35 saves, leading the Hurricanes to a dominant victory over the Senators. This young talent has been on fire, improving his record to an impressive 19-3-1 and conceding just three goals in his last three starts.

The Hurricanes' offense was on point, with Seth Jarvis and Jalen Chatfield leading the charge. Jarvis, with his goal and assist, and Chatfield's two assists, were key contributors to the team's five-game point streak (4-0-1).

But here's where it gets controversial...

The Hurricanes opened the scoring early in the first period with a tap-in goal from William Carrier, assisted by Mark Jankowski. Just over two minutes later, Jarvis extended the lead to 2-0 with a precise snipe that left the Senators' goalie, James Reimer, with no chance.

And this is the part most people miss...

Taylor Hall, with a beautiful cross-ice pass from Jackson Blake, fired a wrister through the five-hole to make it 3-0. The Hurricanes' power play unit then capitalized on a 5-on-3 advantage, with Andrei Svechnikov banking the puck off the Senators' defenseman's skate for a 4-0 lead.

The Senators managed to get on the board through Tim Stutzle's wrist shot, but it was too little, too late.

So, what do you think? Is Bussi the real deal, or just a hot streak? Will the Hurricanes continue their dominant run? Let's discuss in the comments and share your thoughts on this exciting game and the future of these teams!