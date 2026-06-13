Hunter Dobbins Injury Update: Will He Pitch in Spring Training? | Cardinals News (2026)

The uncertainty surrounding Hunter Dobbins' return to the field has left fans and experts alike with more questions than answers. Will he be ready for spring training? That's the million-dollar question on everyone's mind.

Cardinals' baseball operations president, Chaim Bloom, recently shared some insights during the Winter Warm-Up event, but the timeline for Dobbins' comeback remains shrouded in mystery.

Dobbins underwent surgery last July to repair a torn right ACL, and while he's been actively throwing throughout the offseason, the Cardinals might opt for a cautious approach with their new acquisition.

Here's where it gets controversial: If Dobbins is fully healthy, he'll be in the running for a spot in the St. Louis rotation. However, with minor-league options still on the table and the possibility of being placed on the injured list, the team has some flexibility.

And this is the part most people miss: Dobbins' situation highlights the delicate balance between rushing a player back and ensuring their long-term health. The Cardinals must decide whether to push for an immediate impact or take a more patient approach.

As spring training approaches, we can expect more clarity on Dobbins' status. But until then, the baseball world will be watching and wondering.

What do you think? Should the Cardinals play it safe with Dobbins, or is it time to unleash his potential? Let us know in the comments!