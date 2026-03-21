Hunt: Showdown - Increased Lobby Sizes: What Worked, What Didn't & What's Next? (2026)

The Hunt: Showdown 1896 team has released an insightful report on the recent live test for increased lobby sizes, offering a comprehensive analysis of player feedback and the game's performance. This article delves into the key findings and the team's strategic responses, providing an in-depth look at the game's evolution and the community's response.

The Feedback Loop

The team emphasizes the importance of player feedback, highlighting the overwhelming response to the live test. They appreciate the passion and dedication of the community, which is evident in the detailed survey responses and online discussions. By involving players in the testing process, the team aims to ensure that the game remains a collaborative effort, shaping its future direction.

Duos and Trios: A Mixed Reception

The report focuses on the Duos and Trios lobby sizes, revealing a nuanced response from the community. While 57% of Trios players expressed satisfaction with the increased lobby size, the Duos lobby received a more varied response. The team's analysis highlights several interesting trends:

Geographical Differences: Players on Russia, South America, and Oceania servers showed more positive reactions, contrasting with those on Europe and US servers.

Players on Russia, South America, and Oceania servers showed more positive reactions, contrasting with those on Europe and US servers. MMR and Skill Levels: Lower-MMR players and newer players were more critical of the changes, indicating a need for tailored solutions.

Lower-MMR players and newer players were more critical of the changes, indicating a need for tailored solutions. Platform Influence: Console players had a slightly more positive view of Duos lobbies compared to PC players.

Console players had a slightly more positive view of Duos lobbies compared to PC players. Hours Played: Players with more game time tended to be more critical, suggesting a potential need for differentiated experiences.

These findings underscore the importance of considering diverse player demographics and skill levels when implementing game changes.

Spawn Fights and Early Engagements

One of the most significant concerns raised by players was the increase in fights around spawn areas. The team's telemetry data confirmed this, showing a sharp rise in early deaths during the first three minutes of a Mission. This issue was particularly harsh on lower-skilled players, who often found themselves on the wrong side of the map relative to the Boss Target compound.

To address this, the team plans to explore solutions for better controlling team spawns in higher-player-count maps. They aim to reduce adjacent team spawns and shift encounters towards the mid and late-game stages, ensuring a more balanced and engaging experience.

Passive Playstyles and Resource Management

The increased lobby size introduced a new playstyle, with players often ambushing each other in the early stages. This led to prolonged fights at specific locations, depleting resources and forcing players to adopt more passive strategies. The team's data revealed that 37% of players felt overwhelmed by the number of opponents, and 32% found the additional action unengaging.

To mitigate this, the team has already implemented a maximum limit of seven teams in Duos lobbies, which has shown positive results. They plan to create a more dynamic mix of player combinations, schedule settings for specific regions and times, and improve visibility of player counts.

Rewarding Risk and Looting

The report also addresses the balance between risk and reward. Players expressed dissatisfaction with the current rewards system, particularly the Bounty Token's value. The team observed a drop in average Hunter Dollar balance, especially for Trios, as deaths occurred more frequently in the opening minutes.

To address this, the team plans to increase the Bounty Token's value and explore adjustments to non-Bounty Token rewards, ensuring a more rewarding and engaging experience for players.

Conclusion: A Collaborative Evolution

The Hunt: Showdown 1896 team's commitment to player feedback is evident throughout the report. They recognize the importance of continuous improvement and are taking proactive steps to address the issues raised. By involving the community in the testing process and incorporating their insights, the team aims to create a more balanced, engaging, and rewarding gaming experience.

As the game evolves, the team's dedication to player satisfaction remains a cornerstone of its development process, ensuring that Hunt: Showdown 1896 continues to thrive and captivate players worldwide.