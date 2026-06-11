Hungary MotoGP 2024: Pecco Bagnaia Warns of 'Zero Grip' at Turn 1 - Race Start Danger? (2026)

As we gear up for the Hungarian Grand Prix, a potential race-day challenge has emerged at Balaton Park's Turn 1. Ducati's Pecco Bagnaia, a double MotoGP champion, has raised concerns about the newly resurfaced asphalt, describing it as having "zero grip."

Hungary MotoGP 2024: Pecco Bagnaia Warns of 'Zero Grip' at Turn 1 - Race Start Danger? (2026)

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