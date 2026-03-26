Hundreds of U.S. Driving Schools Shut Down Over Safety Failures: What You Need to Know (2026)

The U.S. Transportation Department has announced a major crackdown on commercial driving schools, citing safety failures and unqualified instructors. Over 550 driving schools, which train truckers and bus drivers, are being forced to close after investigators uncovered a range of issues, from inadequate testing to the use of incorrect equipment. This move comes as part of the department's ongoing efforts to enhance safety in the trucking industry, following a series of fatal crashes. The department has been particularly aggressive in targeting states that issued commercial driver's licenses to immigrants who didn't qualify. The Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, emphasized the importance of proper training for drivers, stating that 'American families should have confidence that our school bus and truck drivers are following every letter of the law.' The focus is on active schools with significant shortcomings, and the department has already identified 448 schools that failed to meet basic safety standards. This includes employing unqualified instructors, failing to test students' skills, and using incorrect equipment. Additionally, 109 schools removed themselves from the registry when inspectors planned to visit. The department is also threatening to withhold federal funding from states that don't improve their commercial driver's license programs. This move has sparked debate, with some questioning the effectiveness of self-certification processes and the need for stricter regulations. The controversy also extends to the English proficiency standards for truck drivers, with California being the only state to lose funding so far. The Transportation Department is now inviting public discussion and comments on these issues, encouraging everyone to share their thoughts and opinions.