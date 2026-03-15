Humunga Kowabunga Slide: What's Next After the Closure? (2026)

Get ready for a wild ride as we dive into the latest Disney news! The iconic Humunga Kowabunga slides at Typhoon Lagoon are facing an uncertain future.

But here's where it gets intriguing: these beloved waterslides, which have thrilled visitors since 1989, are now closed indefinitely. The question on everyone's lips: will they be refurbished, or is a complete rebuild on the horizon?

Let's unravel this mystery together. According to recent permits, there's a possibility that Humunga Kowabunga might get a makeover, courtesy of ProSlide Technology, Inc., the original creators of these slides. This could mean ensuring the ride meets modern safety standards, but it's not a redesign.

And this is the part most people miss: the closure of Humunga Kowabunga isn't the only change at Typhoon Lagoon. Mayday Falls, the park's highest and longest waterslide, is also currently shut down, with no word from Disney on when it will reopen. These closures might not impact guests for long, as Typhoon Lagoon is set to close in February, coinciding with the reopening of Blizzard Beach.

But here's the twist: it's unclear whether Humunga Kowabunga and Mayday Falls will reopen when both parks are operational again in late May.

The recent permit filing follows a 2023 lawsuit against Disney for an incident on Humunga Kowabunga that resulted in a guest's severe and permanent injuries. The lawsuit, alleging a "painful wedgie," was voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff.

So, will you miss the thrill of Humunga Kowabunga while it's closed? Share your thoughts on social media, and stay tuned for more Disney updates! Follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for all the latest news from the world of Disney Parks.

Remember, every closure brings the promise of an exciting reopening, and we can't wait to see what Disney has in store for us next!