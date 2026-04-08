Hulu's Hitman TV Series Cancellation: A Look at the Future of Gaming Adaptations (2026)

Let's dive into the exciting world of entertainment and explore some intriguing developments in the TV and film industry. From canceled series to new adaptations, there's a lot to unpack and analyze.

The Rise of Female-Centric Horror

One project that caught my attention is the upcoming film 'Forbidden Fruits', directed by Meredith Alloway. Based on Lily Houghton's play, 'Of the Women Came the Beginning of Sin and Through Her We All Die', the film takes a unique approach to horror. Alloway adds a twist by incorporating "memorable kills" to elevate the intense and dark female relationships portrayed in the original play.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the shift in horror storytelling. Alloway recognizes the recent trend of female-directed revenge movies and aims to explore a different angle. By focusing on the violence and intensity of female relationships, she creates a radical and thought-provoking narrative. Personally, I think it's a brilliant move to challenge conventional horror tropes and showcase the power of female-driven stories.

The Death of Hitman

Now, let's talk about a disappointing development. Hulu's planned TV series based on the popular Hitman video game franchise has been officially canceled. Derek Kolstad, who was attached to the project, expressed his disappointment, calling it a "dagger in the chest".

In my opinion, this is a missed opportunity. Hitman has a dedicated fan base, and translating the game's unique blend of stealth and action into a TV series could have been a thrilling experience. However, as Kolstad points out, the challenge lies in getting the project off the ground and into production. It's a reminder of the complex process of bringing video game adaptations to life.

Saucer Country and Daredevil: Born Again

Shifting gears, we have some exciting news for comic book fans. Hamzah Jamjoom and Alberto Lopez have optioned the rights to a TV series based on Paul Cornell's comic book 'Saucer Country'. The series promises a blend of smart science fiction and political drama, reminiscent of classics like 'The X-Files' and 'The West Wing'.

Additionally, Marvel fans can look forward to the second season of 'Daredevil: Born Again', with Disney+ releasing a handful of new promos to build anticipation. The season is set to premiere on March 24, so mark your calendars!

Ready Or Not 2 and Scary Movie 6

For those who enjoy a good thrill, the cast and crew of 'Ready Or Not 2' have shared insights into their trailblazing "human explosions" in a new featurette. Meanwhile, the latest TV spot for 'Scary Movie 6' offers a glimpse into its Sinners parody, adding to the franchise's comedic take on horror.

A Look Ahead

As we explore these projects, it's evident that the entertainment industry is constantly evolving. From adapting comic books to embracing female-centric horror, there's a wealth of creativity and diversity on display. While some projects may face challenges or cancellations, others thrive and offer fresh perspectives.

In conclusion, the world of TV and film continues to surprise and captivate us. Whether it's the radical vision of 'Forbidden Fruits' or the anticipation for 'Daredevil: Born Again', there's always something exciting on the horizon. So, keep an eye out for these projects and embrace the ever-changing landscape of entertainment!