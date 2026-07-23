Hull KR's NRL Training Plan: Willie Peters Confident for Super League Success in Las Vegas (2026)

Willie Peters is confident that his NRL training plan is perfect for Hull KR's upcoming season, and he's got a brilliant strategy to make it happen. But here's where it gets controversial... The reigning Super League champions are set to have an opposed training session in Las Vegas with NRL heavyweights, the North Queensland Cowboys. This isn't just any training session; it's a strategic move that could significantly boost the team's performance. And this is the part most people miss... By working alongside one of the NRL's leading sides, Hull KR players will gain invaluable experience both on and off the field, helping to strengthen the growing partnership between the two clubs. As Peters explains, 'We’ve obviously got a partnership with the Cowboys, and this is a great way to further enhance that, while also getting both teams ready for our games at the weekend.' But is this the best approach for Hull KR? Some might argue that the team should focus more on internal training and preparation, especially with the upcoming triple-header against Leeds Rhinos. So, what do you think? Is Willie Peters' strategy the right move for Hull KR, or should they be focusing more on internal development? Share your thoughts in the comments below!