Hull FC vs Salford: Jed Cartwright's Injury Update & Game Highlights (2026)

Imagine losing a key player just 15 seconds into a high-stakes game. That's exactly what happened to Hull FC during their recent clash with Salford, leaving fans and coaches alike holding their breath. But here's where it gets even more intense... Jed Cartwright, the team's back rower, took a brutal hit in the opening play, leading to a hospital visit and sparking a wave of concern. Now, Hull FC’s head coach, John Cartwright, has shared the latest updates, shedding light on Jed’s condition and the team’s resilient response to this early setback.

In a game that ended in a stunning 60-0 victory for Hull in the Challenge Cup, the focus quickly shifted from the scoreboard to Cartwright’s welfare. After receiving treatment on the field, he was escorted off by medical staff and later transported to the hospital. The good news? Jed is recovering and regaining awareness, but the bad news is that he’ll miss the Super League opener against Bradford Bulls next week due to head injury protocols. And this is the part most people miss: While player safety is non-negotiable, it also opens up opportunities for others to step into the spotlight.

Enter Connor Bailey, Hull’s new signing, who made his debut under the most unexpected circumstances. Thrown into the game after just 15 seconds, Bailey played the full 80 minutes, showcasing his readiness and adaptability. John Cartwright praised this silver lining, stating, 'It gave Connor Bailey an opportunity, which was good to see. That certainly got him into the game pretty early.'

But Jed’s absence wasn’t the only talking point. Will Pryce, another key player, was held back due to a tight hamstring, though he’s expected to return for the Bradford game. Cartwright reassured fans, 'It’s nothing to worry about. He’ll be fine for the Bradford game.' Here’s where it gets controversial: With player health taking center stage, some fans are questioning whether teams are becoming overly cautious, potentially sidelining players who could still contribute. What’s your take? Is player safety being prioritized enough, or are we seeing an overreaction to minor injuries?

Moving beyond the injuries, Hull’s performance was nothing short of impressive. Jake Arthur, the half-back, stole the show with his precise kicking game and control, giving Aidan Sezer a much-needed break. Zak Hardaker, too, came away unscathed after a planned early exit. Cartwright didn’t hold back his praise, saying, 'His kicking game was spot on, and he grew as the game went further.'

Another standout was Liam Litten, who scored a hat-trick—the first of his senior career. Playing at full-back, Litten’s involvement was relentless, with Cartwright noting, 'He lived around the ruck and took advantage of the speed around the play the ball.' But here’s a thought-provoking question: Are we seeing the rise of a new generation of Hull stars, or is this just a fleeting moment of brilliance?

Despite the lopsided score, Cartwright was quick to acknowledge Salford’s gritty performance. 'They made life hard for us,' he admitted. The home team’s spirit, coupled with challenging weather conditions—rain and cold throughout the game—tested Hull’s mettle. 'It was a tough night, but I’m glad we went that way,' Cartwright reflected. And this is the part that sparks debate: In an era of high-tech training and simulations, do real-game conditions still hold unmatched value? Or are we overestimating the importance of live matches in player development?

As Hull FC looks ahead to their Super League opener, the team’s depth and resilience are being put to the test. With Jed Cartwright out and other players stepping up, the question remains: Can Hull maintain their momentum, or will these early setbacks come back to haunt them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—are you confident in Hull’s ability to overcome these challenges, or do you see potential pitfalls on the horizon?