Hull FC's Will Pryce Out for the Season: Knee Injury Update (2026)

A devastating blow for Hull FC and their fans: Will Pryce's season is over before it truly began. The talented full-back, just 23 years old, has suffered a serious knee injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the campaign. But here's where it gets controversial...

Pryce, a recent signing from the NRL's Newcastle Knights, had only just begun to showcase his skills in the Super League. Despite injuries limiting his appearances last season, he started this year with a bang, earning the man-of-the-match award in Hull's opening round victory over Bradford Bulls.

The injury occurred during last weekend's defeat to Wigan Warriors, with scans revealing a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. Pryce is now facing surgery, as confirmed by Hull FC.

And this is the part most people miss: Hull FC's season is still in its infancy, with only two games played so far. Pryce's absence leaves a significant gap to fill, especially considering his promising start.

Hull FC will be hoping for a swift recovery, but for now, they must adapt and find solutions without their star full-back.

What do you think? Is this a season-defining moment for Hull FC? Or can they overcome this setback and still achieve their goals? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

Hull FC's Will Pryce Out for the Season: Knee Injury Update (2026)

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