Hull FC's Jake Arthur: Excitement Builds for His Debut! (2026)

For Jake Arthur, stepping onto the field for his inaugural game with Hull FC feels just as exhilarating as Christmas morning. The anticipation is palpable as he prepares to make his debut on Sunday in a friendly match against the Wigan Warriors, followed closely by his first Challenge Cup outing at Salford five days later.

At just 23 years old, Arthur's exuberance is contagious. His enthusiasm for the sport is evident as he gears up for these pivotal moments. "It genuinely feels like Christmas to me right now,” Arthur shared with Hull Live. “I've been in this excited state for a few weeks already. It’s not solely about the first round; I’m eager to play again and embrace the joy of the game that we all love!"

Hull FC has high expectations for this promising former half-back from the Parramatta Eels, who will be key in orchestrating plays alongside Aidan Sezer this season. After transferring from the Newcastle Knights, where he concluded last season following stints with Manly and Parramatta, Arthur may not possess the notoriety of some international players, but he certainly carries an unwavering confidence in his new team’s potential.

While many analysts and fans might focus their attention on teams from across the river or in Lancashire when speculating about this year's contenders for the trophy, Arthur remains steadfast in his belief that Hull FC has what it takes to succeed. "I’m a competitive person, and my goal here is to win," he declared passionately. "If you’re not playing with the intent to win, then why even bother? We aspire to claim the Challenge Cup, dominate the league, and ultimately conquer the competition. That’s our objective."

Arthur is fully convinced that the squad possesses the talent necessary to achieve these goals. "I am absolutely certain that we have a capable team here. If we can keep everyone fit and healthy, I believe we can accomplish this."

He leads a wave of new talent at Hull FC, a team that faced significant setbacks last season due to injuries affecting star players John Asiata and Will Pryce. However, both are set to return alongside new recruits, Harvie Hill and James Bell from Wigan and St Helens, respectively, along with a potentially transformative addition in Sam Lisone, a former Rhinos player.

"We’ve got an excellent squad with a great blend of skills and experience," Arthur observed. "The chemistry between me and Sezer has been developing beautifully. We’ve been honing our partnership, and I believe as we continue to play together, that connection will only strengthen."

Settling into his new environment has been a pleasant experience for Arthur, thanks to the supportive camaraderie among his teammates. "I’ve acclimated quite well, and the guys have made it easy for me," he added.

There was a bit of an adjustment period concerning the weather, which he jokingly noted can be quite harsh at times. "It took some getting used to, but I’m adapting. Most days are fine, but when it gets windy, that’s when I find myself shivering!"

With the season approaching, all eyes will be on Arthur and Hull FC as they strive to turn their ambitions into reality.