Hull Education Trust Served Government Warning Over Financial & Governance Breaches (2026)

The Hull Collaborative Academy Trust (HCAT) has found itself in hot water with the Department for Education (DfE) after a whistleblowing investigation revealed a series of concerning issues. While the trust operates 16 schools across Hull and the surrounding areas, the DfE's notice to improve highlights a range of financial management and governance breaches that have raised red flags.

One of the key findings was the trust's failure to maintain accurate and complete registers of interests for members, trustees, and senior employees. This is a critical issue, as it undermines transparency and accountability, which are essential for any educational institution. In my opinion, this breach of trust is particularly concerning, as it suggests a lack of integrity in the organization's leadership.

Another significant problem was the trust's inability to consistently identify and record close family and business relationships. This is a red flag for potential conflicts of interest and raises questions about the independence and objectivity of decision-making processes. What many people don't realize is that these relationships can have a profound impact on the trust's operations and may lead to unethical practices.

The DfE also cited a failure to demonstrate "regularity, propriety, and value for money." This is a serious concern, as it suggests that public funds may not be being used efficiently or effectively. In my view, this is a wake-up call for the trust to reevaluate its financial management practices and ensure that every penny is being spent wisely.

The notice to improve also highlighted inadequate record-keeping practices. This is a critical issue, as it undermines the trust's ability to demonstrate accountability and transparency. In my opinion, this is a clear indication that the trust needs to invest in better systems and processes to ensure that all financial transactions are properly documented and accounted for.

The trust has now had its delegated authorities revoked, which means it is banned from authorizing significant financial actions without seeking permission from the DfE's Schools Financial Support and Oversight (SFSO) team. This is a severe consequence and should serve as a wake-up call for the trust to take immediate action to address the issues raised in the notice.

The trust has been given until October 1, 2026, to put in place a comprehensive improvement plan. This plan must address a range of requirements, including updating policies on related party transactions, recruitment, and pay. In my view, this is a golden opportunity for the trust to demonstrate its commitment to transparency and accountability and to rebuild trust with the DfE and the wider community.

The trust has also been required to publish the notice to improve on its website within 14 days of its publication on gov.uk. This is a positive step towards increasing transparency and accountability, and it is my hope that the trust will use this as an opportunity to engage with its stakeholders and demonstrate its commitment to improvement.

In conclusion, the HCAT's issues with the DfE are a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in educational institutions. While the trust has a challenging road ahead, it has the opportunity to emerge stronger and more resilient by addressing the issues raised in the notice. It is my hope that the trust will take this opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to the highest standards of governance and financial management.