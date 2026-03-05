Hull City vs Derby County: Confirmed Lineups, Team News & Match Preview | EFL Championship (2026)

Get ready for an intense midweek clash as Hull City takes on Derby County! The Rams are looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat at Watford, and they've made some strategic changes to their starting lineup. But here's where it gets interesting: Head Coach John Eustace has decided to bring back some familiar faces, while also giving a few young talents a chance to shine. Let's dive into the team news and see what's in store for this thrilling encounter.

Derby County: A Blend of Experience and Promise

The Rams' starting XI showcases a thoughtful blend of seasoned players and fresh talent. Here's the lineup you can expect to see taking the field:

Goalkeeper : Vickers, ready to keep a solid defense intact.

: Vickers, ready to keep a solid defense intact. Defense : Craig Forsyth returns, joined by Callum Elder and Matt Clarke, forming a strong backline.

: Craig Forsyth returns, joined by Callum Elder and Matt Clarke, forming a strong backline. Midfield : Bobby Clark takes his place in the starting lineup, while Academy midfielder Cruz Allen, who made his league debut against Watford, starts on the bench. Owen Eames and Isaac Gordon, fellow Academy prospects, also await their turn.

: Bobby Clark takes his place in the starting lineup, while Academy midfielder Cruz Allen, who made his league debut against Watford, starts on the bench. Owen Eames and Isaac Gordon, fellow Academy prospects, also await their turn. Attack: Derry Murkin, a winter transfer window addition, will make his second start, fresh off a half-hour cameo at the weekend. He'll be joined by Brereton Díaz and Travis in attack.

Hull City: A Formidable Opposition

Meanwhile, Hull City, led by captain Coyle, is no pushover. Their starting XI includes:

Goalkeeper : Pandur, ready to make some saves.

: Pandur, ready to make some saves. Defense : Giles, Hughes, Millar, and McBurnie form a solid backline.

: Giles, Hughes, Millar, and McBurnie form a solid backline. Midfield : Egan, Hadziahmetovic, Gelhardt, Joseph, and Slater, with McBurnie providing a strong presence in attack.

: Egan, Hadziahmetovic, Gelhardt, Joseph, and Slater, with McBurnie providing a strong presence in attack. Substitutes: Phillips (GK), Lundstram, Drameh, Famewo, Crooks, Dowell, Koumas, McNair, and McCarthy, ready to make an impact when called upon.

The Strategy Unveiled

Eustace's decision to bring back Forsyth and Clark suggests a focus on experience and stability in defense. Meanwhile, Murkin's second start and the presence of Academy prospects like Eames and Gordon indicate a willingness to experiment and develop young talent. This game promises to be a fascinating blend of tactical adjustments and the emergence of fresh faces.

But here's where it gets controversial... Do you think Eustace has struck the right balance between experience and youth? Or is there a case for more consistent starting spots for the Academy prospects? Share your thoughts in the comments! And this is the part most people miss... Keep an eye on Murkin; his speed and energy could be a game-changer. Will he make an impact from the bench or earn a starting spot? The answer may just lie in his performance tonight.

Get ready for a thrilling encounter as these two teams clash! Who do you think will come out on top? Let the debate begin!