Hull Aquarists Save Endangered Sea Turtles: A Heroic Rescue Mission in Cape Cod (2026)

A remarkable story of dedication and conservation is unfolding, where two aquarists from Hull, UK, have embarked on a mission to save critically endangered sea turtles during their migration. This journey, filled with challenges and hope, is a testament to the power of human compassion and the importance of global collaboration.

The Cold-Stunned Rescue Mission

Imagine these sea turtles, tiny and fragile, their bodies frozen solid, washed up on the beaches of Cape Cod. This is the reality that our aquarist heroes, Shoshana Levine and Gavin Clarke, faced when they volunteered for this critical mission.

But here's where it gets controversial: these turtles, some without a heartbeat, are given a second chance at life. Levine shares, "They come in as little ice cubes, but can completely recover." It's a miracle of modern conservation, and a testament to the resilience of nature.

And this is the part most people miss: the annual migration of sea turtles is a perilous journey, with sudden temperature fluctuations posing a deadly threat. The hook-shaped Cape Cod Bay traps these cold-stunned turtles, leaving them vulnerable and stranded.

A Global Effort, A Local Impact

The Deep, a local aquarium in Hull, has been a key player in this global conservation project for seven years. Their volunteers, including Levine and Clarke, have braved temperatures as low as -25C to rescue and rehabilitate these endangered species.

The survival rates speak for themselves: an impressive 80-90% of rescued turtles make a full recovery. To date, over 470 turtles have been treated at the rescue center, including the critically endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle, leatherback turtles, green turtles, and loggerhead turtles.

"I'm always amazed that the turtles are able to survive," Levine shares. "It's a privilege to work with such an incredible team and contribute to their survival."

Clarke adds, "There's a collective passion among staff. It's inspiring to see organizations come together with a common goal: to get these turtles healthy and back into the wild."

This story is a reminder of the impact we can have when we come together for a common cause. It's a call to action for all of us to consider how we can contribute to conservation efforts, no matter how small our actions may seem.

So, what do you think? Is this a heartwarming tale of human compassion, or a controversial intervention in nature's course? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!