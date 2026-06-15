Hugh Jackman as Long John Silver in Ridley Scott's Treasure Island | Movie News (2026)

Hugh Jackman, the versatile actor known for his roles in "Wolverine" and "The Greatest Showman", is set to embark on a thrilling journey as Long John Silver in Ridley Scott's upcoming adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel, "Treasure Island". This exciting announcement has fans of the swashbuckling adventure genre abuzz, as Jackman takes on one of literature's most iconic pirates. But what makes this casting choice particularly intriguing is the actor's ability to transform into diverse characters, often with a touch of humor and heart. Will he bring a new dimension to the cunning and manipulative Silver? Only time will tell.

The film, directed by the legendary Ridley Scott, is set to bring a fresh take on the 19th-century adventure tale. With a script penned by Jack Thorne, known for his work on the TV series "This Is England", the project promises a blend of classic storytelling and modern cinematic flair. Thorne's involvement adds a layer of intrigue, as he not only writes the screenplay but also executive produces, ensuring a personal touch throughout the production.

The story of "Treasure Island" itself is a timeless classic, captivating readers since its publication in 1883. It follows the adventures of Jim Hawkins, a young boy who stumbles upon a treasure map and embarks on a perilous journey with a crew of pirates. Among them is the notorious Long John Silver, a character known for his cunning and treachery, making him a fan favorite and a challenging role to portray. The novel's enduring popularity, with over 100 million copies sold and translations into numerous languages, solidifies its place as a literary masterpiece.

This adaptation is not the first attempt to bring Stevenson's work to the big screen. Disney's 2002 animated feature, "Treasure Planet", offered a science fiction-infused take on the story, set in space. While it received mixed reviews, it showcased the studio's technical prowess and imaginative world-building. The film's stunning visuals and unique setting made it a memorable entry in Disney's animated canon, even if it fell short of the original novel's charm.

The upcoming live-action "Treasure Island" has already generated buzz, with 20th Century Studios showing interest before ultimately passing on the project. The reasons behind their decision remain unclear, but it's possible that the studio's association with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise raised concerns about potential overlap. Despite this setback, the project continues to attract attention, with Jackman's involvement adding a layer of star power and intrigue.

As the production sails forward, fans eagerly await the results of this ambitious reimagining. Will Jackman's portrayal of Long John Silver live up to the character's legendary status? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: with Ridley Scott's visionary direction and Thorne's meticulous storytelling, this adaptation is poised to deliver a thrilling and memorable adventure, reminding audiences of the enduring appeal of Stevenson's timeless tale.