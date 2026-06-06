Hubble Space Telescope's Rapid Descent: A Race Against Time (2026)

Bold claim: Hubble is spiraling toward an early end unless a reboost happens. A new orbital plot, released recently, shows how rapidly the Hubble Space Telescope has descended in just a few years, and it raises urgent questions about its future.

The illustration comes from astronomer Jonathan McDowell, who shared a Bluesky post highlighting that Hubble’s orbit is shrinking and could re-enter Earth’s atmosphere sooner than many expected. Launched in 1990 aboard Space Shuttle Discovery, Hubble has delighted us with stunning images for over three decades. Yet, despite its enduring scientific value and operational pointing capability, the telescope cannot raise its own altitude anymore.

Over the years, Hubble benefited from multiple Space Shuttle servicing missions. Engineers patched hardware issues and kept the aging observatory going, but no amount of ground-based ingenuity can prevent eventual re-entry without a deliberate reboost to maintain a livable altitude.

McDowell’s plot makes the decay trajectory clear: starting from an altitude well above 600 km, Hubble now sits below 500 km. The acceleration in recent years is partly driven by higher solar activity, which expands Earth’s upper atmosphere and increases drag. This situation underscores the importance of scheduling a reboost in the near term to preserve the telescope’s operational life.

In a related note, NASA has been weighing options to rescue the Swift gamma-ray observatory, pausing much of its science work after Swift’s orbit dipped below 400 km in order to extend time for a potential reboost mission later in the year.

Context and history matter here:

- Hubble’s long-term servicing by the Shuttle program, and subsequent attempts to extend its life through on-orbit maintenance, are contrasted with Swift’s more immediate need for orbital rescue as its altitude falls.

- In 2022, Jared Isaacman (then NASA Administrator–designate) floated the idea of boosting Hubble, but the plan was ultimately rejected. Unlike Swift, Hubble was designed to be captured and serviced in space, with a spare adapter left by the last servicing mission for a future visiting craft.

- In 2025, Dr. John Grunsfeld, a former astronaut and former associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, warned that Hubble’s challenges go beyond orbital decay. He described a broader budget squeeze that, inflation-adjusted, has reduced funding for Hubble by roughly 30 percent, a consequence he framed as incremental erosion rather than a dramatic budget cut.

As of 2024, Hubble operated in a single-gyro mode, using six guide devices to point its instruments. Three gyros have failed, a fourth is degrading, and the overarching plan has been to squeeze a few more years of science out of a spacecraft that has already exceeded expectations.

The takeaway: without an orbital reboost, Hubble could re-enter as soon as 2028, according to McDowell’s analysis. The trajectory suggests it’s already on that path, prompting renewed urgency around potential reboost strategies and continued discussion about the telescope’s remaining lifespan.

What do you think matters most in this debate? Is preserving decades of astronomical data worth the risk and cost of a reboost, or should we focus resources on newer missions and accept Hubble’s eventual end? Share your views in the comments.