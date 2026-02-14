Hubble Captures Stellar Fireworks: A Star is Born! (2026)

Unveiling the Cosmic Fireworks: Hubble's Stunning Capture
Awe-Inspiring Discovery: Imagine witnessing a stellar explosion so powerful that it sets clouds ablaze! That's exactly what NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured, and it's a sight to behold.
The Image That Captivates:
In a breathtaking image, Hubble reveals a jet of gas from a forming star, illuminating the darkness.
HH 80/81: A Cosmic Collision:
- The bright pink and green patches are HH 80/81, a pair of Herbig-Haro objects.
- These objects form when ionized gas jets from a newborn star collide with slower gas outflows.
- HH 80/81's outflow spans an incredible 32 light-years, making it the largest known protostellar outflow.
Protostars and Their Secrets:
- Protostars feed on gas from their surroundings, leaving residual "accretion disks" in their wake.
- Magnetic fields guide ionized material within these disks, channeling particles toward the poles and outward as jets.
The Power of Jets:
- As jets eject material at high speeds, they create intense shock waves upon colliding with previous gas ejections.
- These shocks heat and excite the gas atoms, causing them to glow brilliantly, forming HH objects.
HH 80/81's Luminous Mystery:
- HH 80/81 are the brightest HH objects known, powered by the protostar IRAS 18162-2048.
- This protostar is an impressive 20 times the mass of our Sun and the most massive in the L291 molecular cloud.
- Hubble data reveals parts of HH 80/81 moving at over 1,000 km/s, the fastest outflow recorded from a young stellar object.
- Interestingly, this is the only HH jet driven by a young, massive star, rather than a low-mass one.
Hubble's Precision:
- Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 played a crucial role, allowing astronomers to study the fine details and movements of these objects.
- The HH 80/81 pair is located 5,500 light-years away in the Sagittarius constellation.
A Thought-Provoking Question:
