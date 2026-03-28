Huawei and Honma have joined forces to create a stunning gold-accented Watch GT 6 Pro, specifically designed for golfers seeking an edge on the course. This collaboration brings together the precision of Japanese craftsmanship with the cutting-edge technology of AI-powered caddie features, offering a truly professional-level course management experience. But here's where it gets controversial... While the core internals of the Watch GT 6 Pro remain unchanged, the software has been completely overhauled with a suite of professional golf tools. The standout feature of this collaboration is the integrated AI Caddie, which acts as a digital advisor right on your wrist. This system provides expert strategy based on club selection, green reading, and distance tracking, giving you an edge over your competitors. To help players navigate complex terrain, Huawei has included plays-like distance and 'Green Slope Direction' metrics. The latter is particularly useful for reading the green, as it uses the watch's sensors to indicate how gravity will pull a rolling ball based on the downhill direction of the surface. Available now in markets like Malaysia, the watch comes bundled in a special gift box that includes a compass stand and an Honma-branded golf ball. And beyond the hardware, Huawei is including a three-month Health+ membership and two months of exclusive watch faces. With a battery life reaching up to 21 days in light use, the device is designed to last for dozens of rounds without needing a charge. This marks a clear attempt by Huawei to capture the luxury sports market by combining elite Japanese branding with its most advanced health and GPS technology. So, are you ready to take your game to the next level? Leave your thoughts in the comments below and let's discuss the future of golf technology!
Huawei x Honma Watch GT 6 Pro: The Ultimate Golf Smartwatch? | Review & Features (2026)
References
- https://www.wareable.com/golf/huawei-honma-watch-gt-6-pro-special-edition-for-golfers
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-01-31/brook-says-he-lied-to-protect-england-teammates-in-nz-incident/106291544
- https://variety.com/2026/gaming/news/pokemon-pokopia-preview-life-simulation-video-game-1236655294/
- https://www.theage.com.au/national/bill-gates-in-premium-open-seats-far-from-nosy-epstein-files-questions-20260131-p5nyi3.html
- https://www.miragenews.com/einstein-probe-may-see-black-hole-shred-white-1616808/
- https://overclock3d.net/news/gpu-displays/nvidia-confirms-its-looking-into-windows-11-update-kb5074109/
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