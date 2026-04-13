Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 New Update: Heart Failure Risk Assessment & More! (HarmonyOS 6.0.0.209) (2026)

Huawei has recently introduced an exciting update for its Watch Ultimate 2 smartwatch, which now includes a groundbreaking heart failure risk assessment feature. This update, which is part of HarmonyOS firmware version 6.0.0.209, is being rolled out gradually to users.

One of the standout features of this update is the coronary heart disease risk assessment tool. Users can participate in a research initiative focusing on coronary heart disease through the Huawei Research app available on their smartphones. Once they register for the program, the app will begin gathering vital sign data throughout the day and night under various conditions. After wearing the smartwatch for a period of three to four days, participants will receive their personalized coronary heart disease risk assessment results.

It’s important to note that this feature requires a smartphone operating on HarmonyOS version 5 or later, and the Huawei Research app must be updated to version 1.1.10.320 or higher to function properly.

In addition to the heart assessment capabilities, the update introduces a wheelchair mode in the activity log, enhancing the experience for wheelchair users by providing tailored exercise options. Cyclists will also benefit from real-time simulated cadence support during outdoor cycling activities. Moreover, the cycling mode now includes features such as 3D distance compensation prompts and the ability to select the type of bicycle for a more professional riding experience.

Another noteworthy enhancement is the new remote control functionality for certain Android devices, enabling users to take photos directly from their wrist—a handy feature for those who enjoy capturing moments without needing to reach for their phone.

The Watch Ultimate 2 was first unveiled at the launch event for the Mate 80 series in November, showcasing its innovative use of dolphin sonar network technology and integration with an AI assistant. Its design boasts double-toned nano-tech ceramic bezels complemented by a wave-textured fluoroelastomer strap, ensuring both style and comfort. The watch case is constructed from hard-coated Zirconium-based liquid metal, while the display is fortified with sapphire glass for exceptional durability.

Similar to previous models in the Watch series, the Ultimate Watch incorporates X-TAP technology, allowing users to easily check key health metrics with just a tap of a finger. With its robust functionality, the smartwatch can last up to 4.5 days under regular usage and extend up to 11 days when utilizing power-saving mode.

Deng Li, a dedicated tech enthusiast, primarily uses Huawei devices, having started his journey with the Ascend Mate 2 (4G). His passion lies in exploring cutting-edge technologies while also tending to his garden in his spare time.