Huawei Pura 90 Camera LEAKED! Dual 200MP & Revolutionary Zoom? (2026)

The upcoming Huawei Pura 90 series is making waves in the tech world, and the latest leak has everyone talking! Will it revolutionize smartphone photography?

The Huawei Pura 90 series is set to debut with an impressive camera setup, and the rumors are intensifying. The Chinese social media platform has been abuzz with leaks, but the recent one takes it up a notch, revealing some daring modifications.

SmartPikachu, a reliable source, has disclosed the camera specifications for the highly anticipated series. They suggest that the flagship device will feature three groundbreaking imaging sensors.

First up, a 200MP main camera! Huawei is rumored to be testing this ultra-high-resolution sensor for its 2026 models, and the Pura 90 might be the lucky recipient. But here's where it gets controversial—early leaks indicate that Huawei has two types of 200MP lenses in the works: a standard main lens and a periscope lens. The Pura 90 Ultra is rumored to be the industry's first smartphone with a dual 200MP camera setup, promising an unparalleled visual experience.

However, these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt. The most intriguing twist lies in the periscope camera. Huawei seems to be experimenting with both fixed and multiple focal length sensors for its next-gen Pura smartphones.

The leak suggests a large-aperture periscope camera, but the real surprise is the zoom capabilities. It hints at two sensors: one with a fixed focal length, offering either 5x or 10x optical zoom, and another with multiple focal lengths, providing a flexible zoom range from 3.3x to 5.2x and 10x.

The fixed focal length sensor relies on digital zoom for framing adjustments, while the multi-focal length sensor employs movable lens elements within the periscope assembly, delivering true optical zoom without compromising focus.

These leaked specs are likely for one of the Pro models in the Pura 90 lineup. With the 2026 launch still a ways off, we can expect more surprises and innovations in Huawei's camera technology.

And this is the part most people miss—the impact of these camera advancements on everyday users. Imagine capturing breathtaking landscapes, stunning portraits, and crystal-clear close-ups with ease. The possibilities are endless for photographers and content creators alike.

What do you think about these camera leaks? Are you excited about the potential of the Huawei Pura 90 series, or do you have concerns about the practical implementation of such high-resolution sensors? Share your thoughts in the comments below! The debate is open!