Huawei Mate 80 GTS: Leaked Image Reveals a Game-Changing Cooling Fan! (2026)

Get ready for a groundbreaking innovation in smartphone technology! The highly anticipated Huawei Mate 80 GTS is rumored to feature a built-in cooling fan, and we have a sneak peek at what this might look like.

You may recall Huawei's patent for a smartphone with a cooling fan, which showcased a unique design with a large bump and internal air ducts. Now, a new image has surfaced, giving us a glimpse of how this concept could be realized in the Mate 80 GTS.

But here's the twist: The fan is integrated into the camera module! DirectorShiGuan shared an image (allegedly AI-generated) of the Mate 80 GTS with a miniature fan at the heart of its circular camera bump. This design utilizes the empty space within the camera module, which is a distinctive feature of the Mate 80 series.

This innovative placement of the cooling fan could redefine the smartphone's camera aesthetics, creating a striking contrast to the standard model. But wait, there's more! The tipster suggests that this fan will not only enhance the phone's performance but also improve battery life during demanding tasks like gaming.

A word of caution: This image is speculative and doesn't confirm the fan's existence or position. However, the idea of a smartphone with a built-in fan is intriguing, especially for gamers and power users.

What do you think? Is a cooling fan a game-changer for smartphones, or is it an unnecessary addition? Share your thoughts in the comments!