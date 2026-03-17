Huawei January 2026 Security Patch: EMUI & HarmonyOS Update! (2026)

Huawei's January 2026 Security Patch: A Deep Dive

Huawei has released the January 2026 security patch for EMUI and HarmonyOS devices, addressing a multitude of vulnerabilities and potential security risks. This update is crucial for maintaining the security and stability of your Huawei smartphone or tablet. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know.

High-Level Vulnerabilities:

The patch addresses 9 high-level vulnerabilities, primarily affecting the camera and gallery modules. These vulnerabilities could potentially allow malicious software to exploit internal data or cause system glitches. Here are the specific CVEs:

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CVE-2025-68955 to CVE-2025-68969

Affected Versions:

- HarmonyOS 6.0

- HarmonyOS 5.1

- HarmonyOS 5.0.1

Medium-Level Vulnerabilities:

Additionally, the update fixes 7 medium-level vulnerabilities, impacting various HarmonyOS and EMUI versions. These vulnerabilities could lead to data breaches or system instability. Here are the CVEs:

CVE-2025-68963 to CVE-2025-68970

Affected Versions:

- HarmonyOS 6.0

- HarmonyOS 5.1

- HarmonyOS 5.0.1

- HarmonyOS 4.3.1

- HarmonyOS 4.3

- HarmonyOS 4.2

- HarmonyOS 4.0

- HarmonyOS 3.1

- HarmonyOS 3.0

- EMUI 15

- EMUI 14.2

- EMUI 14

- EMUI 13

Third-Party Library Defects:

The update also addresses vulnerabilities in third-party libraries, which are crucial for the security of your device. Huawei has patched 19 high-grade CVEs and 2 medium-grade CVEs, primarily affecting the latest HarmonyOS 6.0 devices.

High CVEs: CVE-2025-48536 to CVE-2025-48633

Medium CVEs: CVE-2025-40035, CVE-2025-40105

Affected Versions:

- HarmonyOS 4.3.1

- HarmonyOS 4.3

- HarmonyOS 4.2

- HarmonyOS 4.0

- HarmonyOS 3.1

- HarmonyOS 3.0

- EMUI 15

- EMUI 14.2

- EMUI 14

- EMUI 13

- EMUI 12

Why This Matters:

These vulnerabilities could potentially expose your personal data, compromise your device's functionality, or even allow remote code execution. It's crucial to install the security patch as soon as it becomes available to ensure your device remains secure.

Stay Informed:

Keep an eye on Huawei's official channels for the official rollout of this update. Remember, staying proactive with security updates is essential to protect your device and personal information.