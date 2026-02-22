Hsieh Su-wei's 40th Birthday: 40 Incredible Tennis Stats! (2026)

Imagine turning 40 and still dominating the tennis world like a force of nature—Hsieh Su-wei, the trailblazing Taiwanese star, is proof that age is just a number in the game of champions. As she celebrates her 40th birthday today, let's dive into 40 incredible stats that highlight her extraordinary journey, from record-breaking peaks to inspiring comebacks that keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Published on January 4, 2026

One of the tour's most adored athletes, Hsieh Su-wei, is hitting the big 4-0 today, and remarkably, she's as competitive as ever. To honor this milestone, we've compiled one fascinating stat for each of her 40 years, showcasing her versatility, resilience, and sheer talent across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. Whether you're a die-hard tennis enthusiast or just discovering her story, these highlights will show why she's a legend in the making.

Picture this: reaching the pinnacle of doubles rankings. On May 12, 2014, Hsieh soared to No. 1 in WTA doubles, making history as the very first Taiwanese athlete to claim the top spot in any tennis category—singles or doubles, men's or women's. For beginners, this means she was officially the best in the world at partnering up to win matches, a huge deal in a sport where teamwork can be as crucial as solo skill.

She's no stranger to Grand Slam glory in mixed doubles, securing two major triumphs in 2024 at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, teaming up with Poland's Jan Zielinski. What makes this extra special? These were just their first and third events together, proving that lightning can strike quickly when chemistry clicks.

In singles, Hsieh has notched three WTA titles, starting with back-to-back wins in 2012 at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Guangzhou in China, then adding another in 2018 at Hiroshima, Japan. These victories highlight her ability to shine individually, even if doubles became her forte later on.

Versatility in partnerships defines her: Hsieh has captured Grand Slam women's doubles crowns with four different teammates. That's two each with Peng Shuai, Barbora Strycova, and Elise Mertens, plus one with Wang Xinyu. It's like having a Rolodex of winning combos—each collaboration bringing fresh energy to the court.

Wimbledon holds a special place in her heart, with five titles there altogether. Four came in women's doubles: 2013 with Peng, 2019 and 2023 with Strycova, and 2021 with Mertens. Plus, that 2024 mixed doubles win with Zielinski. The All England Club's grass courts seem tailor-made for her creative style, turning serves into art.

She's earned spots in the WTA Finals doubles six times, clinching the championship once in 2013 alongside Peng. Just last year, in 2025, she and Jelena Ostapenko made a strong semifinal push. For newcomers, the WTA Finals are like the Super Bowl of women's tennis—only the elite qualify.

Adding up her women's doubles Grand Slams gives us seven: those four Wimbledons, two at Roland Garros (2014 with Peng and 2023 with Wang), and one at the Australian Open in 2024 with Mertens. Each win represents grueling clay, grass, and hard-court battles overcome.

Right now, she's ranked No. 9 in doubles, standing out as one of only nine players over 40 with a WTA ranking in singles or doubles—and the sole one in the Top 100. At an age when many retire, she's still climbing leaderboards.

Her bond with Strycova yielded 10 doubles titles, including two majors and five WTA 1000 events. It's her second-best partnership by title count, a testament to their seamless synergy that turned rivals into spectators.

Expanding on her singles grit, Hsieh has 11 wins against Top 15 players, all but one in her 30s. These upsets remind us that experience can trump youth in high-stakes moments.

With Peng Shuai, she racked up 12 doubles titles—the most in her career—including two majors, a WTA Finals crown, and six WTA 1000s. This duo's success story is like a blueprint for dominant teamwork in tennis history.

She's claimed 13 WTA 1000 doubles titles, with Indian Wells as her favorite stop, winning it four times: 2014 with Peng, 2018 with Strycova, and 2021 and 2024 with Mertens. WTA 1000s are the premier tournaments just below Grand Slams, so these are elite-level accolades.

Beyond the big ones, Hsieh has 14 doubles titles at WTA 250 and 500 levels, building a solid foundation of consistent wins across various tour stops.

At just 15, she entered the pro scene in 2001, winning her debut $10,000 ITF event in Wellington, New Zealand. ITF tournaments are the entry-level pros for aspiring players, and starting strong like this set the tone for her career.

After a 1.5-year hiatus from 2021 to 2023, she returned with a blazing 16-match Grand Slam winning streak across her first three majors back: 2023 Roland Garros with Wang, 2024 Wimbledon with Strycova, and into the 2024 US Open semifinals with Wang. Talk about a comeback—it's the stuff of motivational speeches.

Her 17 Top 20 singles wins? Only one as a 22-year-old in 2008 against No. 20 Sybille Bammer at the Australian Open; the rest in her 30s. This pattern underscores how she honed her game over time.

But here's where it gets controversial: in a sport obsessed with youth, Hsieh is one of just 18 women to hold the No. 1 doubles ranking for 50+ weeks since 1984, totaling 59 weeks herself. Does this challenge the narrative that tennis careers expire early, or is it an outlier? She's spent more time at the top than many younger stars combined.

She's appeared at the Australian Open 19 times, with 17 consecutive from 2005 to 2021, then skipping 2022 and 2023 during her break, before returning in 2024 and 2025. Her loyalty to Melbourne's hard courts is unwavering.

And get ready: her 20th Australian Open outing is coming up in a few weeks. At 40, that's endurance most athletes dream of.

At 21, she grabbed her first WTA doubles title in 2007 at Beijing with fellow Taiwanese player Chuang Chia-jung, marking her arrival on the big stage.

Age 22 brought a breakthrough: as a No. 158 qualifier, she reached the 2008 Australian Open's fourth round, losing to World No. 1 Justine Henin, then cracking the Top 100 at No. 95. Qualifying means battling through prelims—pure underdog magic.

Her peak singles ranking? No. 23 on February 25, 2013, still the highest ever for a Taiwanese woman in WTA singles history. It's a benchmark that inspires a new generation back home.

Six years later, at 33, she nearly matched it, hitting No. 24 in 2019. Proving consistency over decades isn't easy.

Her strongest singles finish was No. 25 at year-end in 2012, capping a breakout season.

On the ITF Circuit, she's won 26 singles titles and 23 doubles ones, the grassroots wins that paved her path to the pros.

At 27, she claimed her first Grand Slam in 2013 Wimbledon women's doubles with Peng—a moment that launched her into doubles stardom.

By 28, in 2014, she ascended to No. 1 in doubles, rewriting her legacy.

Across 29 Grand Slam mixed doubles showings, she's won two titles, hit the quarterfinals or better 12 times, and reached semis at all four majors at least once. Her mixed play adds a fun, unpredictable flair to her resume.

As a 15-year-old in 2001, she went 30-0 in sub-tour-level matches before her WTA debut in Bali, reaching the semis until a third-set tiebreak loss to Angelique Widjaja. An undefeated streak like that? It's the perfect launchpad.

At 31, in 2017, she scored her first Top 10 singles win over No. 7 Johanna Konta at Roland Garros, snapping a 0-13 skid against the elite.

Age 32 saw her first victory over a sitting No. 1, Simona Halep, at 2018 Wimbledon—right after Halep's Roland Garros triumph.

At 33, she did it again, beating No. 1 Naomi Osaka at 2019 Miami, fresh off Osaka's US Open and Australian Open wins. These are the upsets that make tennis thrilling.

She's reached 34 Grand Slam quarterfinals total: one in singles, 21 in women's doubles, 12 in mixed. With her form, more are likely on the horizon.

At 35, in 2021 Australian Open, she made her first singles quarterfinal, upsetting Top 10 Bianca Andreescu before falling to champion Naomi Osaka.

In 2025, she notched 36 doubles wins, finishing 36-18—a winning record that doubled her victories over losses.

Overall, 37 tour-level doubles titles: 35 in women's, two in mixed, showcasing her partnership prowess.

At 38, she hung up her singles racket in 2024, with her final match at Miami. A classy exit from a discipline she occasionally dazzled in.